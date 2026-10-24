Benched Bryce Underwood's unexpected gesture toward Tommy Carr is going viral

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood showed his support for teammate Tommy Carr after losing his starting role.

Michigan quarterback's Bryce Underwood (19) and Tommy Carr (14) exchange pleasantries during pregame warmups before their NCAA college football game against Indiana in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (AP Photo/Lon Horwedel)

The moment came during Michigan’s Big Ten matchup against No. 6 Indiana at Michigan Stadium on Saturday.

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Underwood shared a warm embrace with Tommy Carr, a gesture that drew attention from Michigan fans amid the team’s recent quarterback change.

One fan wrote, "Special moments like this make a first career start even more memorable."

Another added, "Good teammate. cool to see."

A third user commented, "A classy act."

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Michigan QB Tommy Carr comes from Wolverines football royalty, with his grandfathers leaving a lasting legacy Why was Bryce Underwood benched? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Michigan QB Tommy Carr comes from Wolverines football royalty, with his grandfathers leaving a lasting legacy Why was Bryce Underwood benched? {{/usCountry}}

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Bryce Underwood, a former No. 1 overall recruit in the 2025 class, struggled to find consistency during his second season at Michigan.

Through six games, he completed 72 of 124 passes for 924 yards, five touchdowns and six interceptions. He also recorded 223 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.

The turnovers became a growing concern as Michigan tried to find its rhythm under head coach Kyle Whittingham and offensive coordinator Jason Beck.

The situation came to a head against Penn State on Oct. 17. Underwood completed just five of 11 passes for 43 yards and threw two interceptions in the first half. Michigan managed only 80 yards of offense and went into halftime trailing 3-0.

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The coaching staff turned to freshman Tommy Carr after the break.

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Tommy Carr makes the most of his opportunity

Tommy Carr gave Michigan a boost in the second half, completing five of seven passes for 47 yards and adding 36 rushing yards, including a 12-yard touchdown run.

Michigan rallied to beat Penn State 21-18, earning a much-needed victory after a difficult stretch.

Carr's performance strengthened the case for a change at quarterback.