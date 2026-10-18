'It's Tommy Carr time': Michigan fans react to Bryce Underwood's benching vs Penn State
Michigan benched Bryce Underwood in the third quarter of Saturday’s game against Penn State, turning to Tommy Carr.
Michigan benched Bryce Underwood in the third quarter of Saturday’s game against Penn State, turning to Tommy Carr in an attempt to spark its struggling offense.
Head coach Kyle Whittingham made the switch with the Wolverines trailing 3-0, marking a significant decision in his first season leading the winningest program in college football history.
The quarterback change quickly sparked a flurry of reactions online, with fans sharing strong opinions about the decision.
One fan declared, "Tommy Carr ain’t giving this job back to Bryce Underwood"
Another user posted, "Tommy Carr could hike the ball and take a big giant sh*t right on the field and have a better QBR than Bryce Underwood."
This story is being updated.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More