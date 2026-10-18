'It's Tommy Carr time': Michigan fans react to Bryce Underwood's benching vs Penn State

Michigan benched Bryce Underwood in the third quarter of Saturday’s game against Penn State, turning to Tommy Carr in an attempt to spark its struggling offense. Michigan benched Bryce Underwood in the third quarter of Saturday’s game against Penn State. (AP Photo)

Head coach Kyle Whittingham made the switch with the Wolverines trailing 3-0, marking a significant decision in his first season leading the winningest program in college football history.

The quarterback change quickly sparked a flurry of reactions online, with fans sharing strong opinions about the decision.

One fan declared, "Tommy Carr ain’t giving this job back to Bryce Underwood"

Another user posted, "Tommy Carr could hike the ball and take a big giant sh*t right on the field and have a better QBR than Bryce Underwood."