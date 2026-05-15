Bizarre reason Scottie Scheffler was brutally heckled in Philadelphia today. Hint - An NFL schedule angle

Scottie Scheffler may have entered the 2026 PGA Championship as the world’s top-ranked golfer, but at Aronimink Golf Club on Thursday - it was football loyalties over anything else, especially on NFL schedule day. Scottie Scheffler of the United States watches his shot from the second tee during the first round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club (Getty Images via AFP)

As Scheffler made his way around the course during the opening round of the PGA Championship, Eagles fans repeatedly heckled him over his well-known support for the Dallas Cowboys - and the upcoming Thanksgiving showdown against Nick Sirriani and co.

“Dallas sucks, Scottie,” one fan yelled as Scheffler walked the course, according to video shared online by GOLF.com.

Another fan shouted: “We're going to smash you on Thanksgiving,” while others repeatedly chanted “Go Birds!”

Scheffler laughs off Philly taunts Rather than reacting negatively, Scheffler appeared amused by the comments and could be seen laughing as Eagles fans continued the verbal barrage.

The golf star had already opened the door to football banter earlier in the week when CBS Sports asked players what message they had for Philadelphia sports fans before the tournament began.

Scheffler initially replied simply: “No.”

But when asked specifically about the Eagles’ scheduled Thanksgiving matchup with Dallas during the 2026 NFL season, he joked: “Please stop beating our football team so bad.”

That admission only appeared to energize local fans even more once play got underway Thursday.

The opening round at Aronimink quickly turned into a crossover event between golf and Philadelphia sports fandom.

While Scheffler absorbed Cowboys-related heckling, other fans arrived wearing rival team gear and trolling local supporters. One attendee sported a New York Knicks jersey while referencing the Knicks’ playoff sweep over the Philadelphia 76ers.

“In the City of Brotherly Love, you got to show them who’s daddy sometimes,” fan Matt Cocorikis said. “A little 4-0 series sweep, belt to [butt]. I just had to. Too easy.”