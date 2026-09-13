Bodie Kahoun injury update: Insider shares latest on Boston College football player's recovery after scary incident

Boston College linebacker Bodie Kahoun suffered a frightening injury during Friday night's Red Bandanna matchup against Rutgers, but the latest update on his condition has provided encouraging news.

Bodie Kahoun suffered a frightening injury during Red Bandanna matchup against Rutgers. (Instagram @b.kahoun9)

Kahoun was carted off the field on a stretcher midway through the second quarter with Boston College leading 17-0. He was later taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The school initially confirmed that Kahoun had movement in "all extremities and is being taken to a local hospital for further evaluation."

Encouraging update emerges about Kahoun's status

Boston College football insider Trevor Hass later shared a positive update on Kahoun's recovery, citing a source familiar with the situation.

"Source: Boston College linebacker Bodie Kahoun is progressing well after leaving Friday's game in an ambulance with an injury," Hass tweeted on X.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Later on Sunday, Boston College shared a more encouraging update on Kahoun, confirming that he had been discharged from the hospital and rejoined the team after being kept overnight for precautionary observation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Later on Sunday, Boston College shared a more encouraging update on Kahoun, confirming that he had been discharged from the hospital and rejoined the team after being kept overnight for precautionary observation. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

"Boston College linebacker Bodie Kahoun was transported to Brigham and Women’s Hospital following his injury in the second quarter of Friday night’s game vs. Rutgers. After being evaluated overnight for precautionary observation, he has since been discharged and is back with the team," the Boston College Football tweeted.

The redshirt sophomore was leading the Eagles with six tackles when the incident occurred.

How did Kahoun suffer the injury?

Kahoun went down immediately after tackling Rutgers running back Antwan Raymond following a six-yard gain. During the collision, Kahoun's head appeared to make direct contact with Raymond's shoulder, and the linebacker immediately fell to the ground.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Trainers quickly rushed onto the field as players from both teams gathered nearby and took a knee in two semicircles around midfield.

Kahoun was eventually placed on a stretcher while his Boston College teammates gathered around him in prayer. An ambulance then entered the field and transported him to the hospital.

Also read | Why aren't Michael Carroll and Noah Rogers playing today vs Kentucky? Know reason behind Alabama starters' absence

Before leaving the stadium, Kahoun lifted his arm and gave the crowd a thumbs-up, signaling that he was conscious. Fans at Alumni Stadium responded with a standing ovation as he was taken away for further medical evaluation.

Boston coach Bill O'Brien reacts to scary incident

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Boston College coach Bill O'Brien admitted that the situation was difficult for everyone involved and praised Kahoun's importance to the team.

“Very tough,” Boston College coach Bill O'Brien said via ESPN. “He’s just an awesome guy. You can see what that meant to the team," the coach added.

Kahoun joined Boston College in 2026

Kahoun is in his first season with Boston College after transferring from Notre Dame, where he appeared in 12 games across two seasons.

Also read | Malik Nabers injury update: Is Giants WR playing in Week 1 vs Cowboys? Latest status update

He made his first career start for the Eagles against Cincinnati last weekend and recorded three tackles. Before Friday's injury, Kahoun had already registered six tackles against Rutgers.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Boston College is also scheduled to face Kahoun's former team, Notre Dame, on November 14