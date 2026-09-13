Why aren't Michael Carroll and Noah Rogers playing today vs Kentucky? Know reason behind Alabama starters' absence
Michael Carroll was listed as doubtful throughout the week before Alabama officially downgraded him to out on Friday's availability report.
The No. 12 Alabama Crimson Tide has travelled to Lexington to face the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday afternoon, looking to build on their dominant season-opening victory over East Carolina.
However, Kalen DeBoer's team will face an early test of its depth, with several key players unavailable for the matchup.
Why isn’t Michael Carroll playing?
Alabama will be without starting offensive guard Michael Carroll after the school officially ruled him out for Saturday's game against Kentucky. The absence is particularly notable because Carroll was the Crimson Tide's only returning offensive line starter from the 2025 season.
Carroll made six starts at right tackle during the 2025 season before moving inside to guard this offseason. He logged 74 snaps in Alabama's 48-10 season-opening victory over East Carolina and did not surrender a sack.
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The 19-year-old was listed as doubtful on the SEC's availability report throughout the week before Alabama officially changed his status to out on Friday. The team has not revealed the specific injury behind his absence.
AK Dear also remains unavailable
Carroll was not the only Alabama player whose status changed on Friday. Running back AK Dear will miss his second consecutive game to open the season after suffering an injury during one of the Crimson Tide's preseason camp scrimmages.
What happened to Noah Rogers?
Wide receiver Noah Rogers had already been ruled out for the Kentucky matchup.
The NC State transfer has been one of Alabama's most closely monitored injury concerns since the spring, when he suffered a serious lower-body injury during the Crimson Tide's A-Day game.
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Despite his continued absence, DeBoer provided an encouraging update on Rogers' recovery last month, offering hope that the key transfer addition could return in the near future.
Jermiah Beaman also ruled out
Alabama will also be without defensive lineman Jermiah Beaman against Kentucky. With Carroll, Dear, Rogers and Beaman unavailable, the Crimson Tide will need other players to step up as they look to continue their strong start to the season.
Alabama’s depth on test
Alabama will now need to find another option along the interior offensive line following Carroll's absence. Will Sanders and Mal Waldrep competed for the left guard role throughout training camp, and either player could be moved into the spot left vacant by Carroll.
Alabama and Kentucky are set to kick off at 3:30 pm ET on Saturday in Lexington, with the game scheduled to air on ABC.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More