Why aren't Michael Carroll and Noah Rogers playing today vs Kentucky? Know reason behind Alabama starters' absence

Alabama will be without starting offensive guard Michael Carroll after the school officially ruled him out for Saturday's game against Kentucky. The absence is particularly notable because Carroll was the Crimson Tide's only returning offensive line starter from the 2025 season.

However, Kalen DeBoer's team will face an early test of its depth, with several key players unavailable for the matchup.

The No. 12 Alabama Crimson Tide has travelled to Lexington to face the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday afternoon, looking to build on their dominant season-opening victory over East Carolina.

Carroll made six starts at right tackle during the 2025 season before moving inside to guard this offseason. He logged 74 snaps in Alabama's 48-10 season-opening victory over East Carolina and did not surrender a sack.

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The 19-year-old was listed as doubtful on the SEC's availability report throughout the week before Alabama officially changed his status to out on Friday. The team has not revealed the specific injury behind his absence.

AK Dear also remains unavailable Carroll was not the only Alabama player whose status changed on Friday. Running back AK Dear will miss his second consecutive game to open the season after suffering an injury during one of the Crimson Tide's preseason camp scrimmages.

What happened to Noah Rogers? Wide receiver Noah Rogers had already been ruled out for the Kentucky matchup.

The NC State transfer has been one of Alabama's most closely monitored injury concerns since the spring, when he suffered a serious lower-body injury during the Crimson Tide's A-Day game.

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Despite his continued absence, DeBoer provided an encouraging update on Rogers' recovery last month, offering hope that the key transfer addition could return in the near future.

Jermiah Beaman also ruled out Alabama will also be without defensive lineman Jermiah Beaman against Kentucky. With Carroll, Dear, Rogers and Beaman unavailable, the Crimson Tide will need other players to step up as they look to continue their strong start to the season.

Alabama’s depth on test Alabama will now need to find another option along the interior offensive line following Carroll's absence. Will Sanders and Mal Waldrep competed for the left guard role throughout training camp, and either player could be moved into the spot left vacant by Carroll.

Alabama and Kentucky are set to kick off at 3:30 pm ET on Saturday in Lexington, with the game scheduled to air on ABC.