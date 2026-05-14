Brandon Clarke cause of death update: LA officials give scary news after Grizzlies star's passing

New details have emerged in the death investigation involving Brandon Clarke after the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed that the former Memphis Grizzlies forward’s cause of death remains undetermined. According to officials, the 29-year-old died Monday at a residence in the Los Angeles area. His body has since been declared ready for release, though investigators have deferred an official ruling pending additional testing, including toxicology analysis.

Former Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke looks on from the bench in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves(AP)

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Authorities said the process could take several weeks as investigators continue examining the circumstances of his death.

Overdose possibility under review

Law enforcement officials are reportedly exploring whether Clarke may have suffered an overdose after emergency responders allegedly discovered drug paraphernalia inside the home, according to reports. Officials have not publicly confirmed the findings and have not announced whether foul play is suspected.

Emergency crews responded to the residence shortly after 5 PM local time Monday, where Clarke was pronounced dead at the scene.

Clarke appeared ‘happy and healthy’ days earlier

The ongoing investigation has deepened shock around the NBA after new accounts surfaced describing Clarke as upbeat just days before his death.

According to TMZ Sports, Clarke visited a barber in Los Angeles on Friday, where he reportedly appeared “happy and healthy.” The barber said Clarke seemed “perfectly content” while watching NBA playoff games during the appointment, including the San Antonio Spurs-Minnesota Timberwolves matchup.

Recent arrest resurfaces after death

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{{^usCountry}} Clarke’s death came less than six weeks after his arrest in Arkansas on multiple charges, including possession of a controlled substance, trafficking and fleeing authorities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Clarke’s death came less than six weeks after his arrest in Arkansas on multiple charges, including possession of a controlled substance, trafficking and fleeing authorities. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to an arrest affidavit, deputies alleged Clarke led officers on a chase that exceeded 100 mph before authorities reportedly recovered more than 230 grams of kratom from his possession. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to an arrest affidavit, deputies alleged Clarke led officers on a chase that exceeded 100 mph before authorities reportedly recovered more than 230 grams of kratom from his possession. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Kratom is classified as a Schedule 1 controlled substance in Arkansas, though laws regarding the substance vary across the United States. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kratom is classified as a Schedule 1 controlled substance in Arkansas, though laws regarding the substance vary across the United States. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Health officials have previously warned about opioid-like chemicals connected to kratom products, particularly compounds linked to overdose risks when combined with other substances. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Health officials have previously warned about opioid-like chemicals connected to kratom products, particularly compounds linked to overdose risks when combined with other substances. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Authorities have not publicly connected Clarke’s arrest to his death. NBA community mourns sudden loss {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Authorities have not publicly connected Clarke’s arrest to his death. NBA community mourns sudden loss {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Tributes poured in across the basketball world after news of Clarke’s death was confirmed Tuesday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tributes poured in across the basketball world after news of Clarke’s death was confirmed Tuesday. {{/usCountry}}

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“We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of Brandon Clarke. Brandon was an outstanding teammate and an even better person whose impact on the organization and the greater Memphis community will not be forgotten," the Grizzlies said in a statement.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver added: “We are devastated to learn of the passing of Brandon Clarke. As one of the longest-tenured members of the Grizzlies, Brandon was a beloved teammate and leader who played the game with enormous passion and grit.”

Clarke’s agency, Priority Sports, said it was “beyond devastated.”

“He was so loved by all of us here and everyone whose life he touched,” the agency said. “He was the gentlest soul who was the first to be there for all of his friends and family.”

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Teammate Ja Morant also shared an emotional tribute online, writing: “love you broski. gone way too soon.”

Career remembered beyond injuries

Clarke spent seven seasons with Memphis after entering the league as the 21st overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft following a standout college career at Gonzaga University.

He averaged 10.2 points and 5.5 rebounds across 309 NBA games and earned All-Rookie honors during the 2019-20 season alongside Morant.

Clarke later became a key rotation player during Memphis’ rise in the Western Conference, though injuries severely limited his availability in recent years. A torn Achilles tendon in 2023 sidelined him for much of the past three seasons.

“He had such a kind, gentle and warm soul, and I will remember the great smile he had on his face whenever you were around him,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said in a statement.

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“BC was one of the most easygoing players we have ever had, and he was part of one of the greatest teams in our program’s history.”

The National Basketball Players Association added: “This is an incredible loss for the brotherhood. We will remember Brandon not only for the immense joy he brought to so many throughout his career, but for the genuine friendships he built far beyond basketball.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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