Braxton Berrios injury update: Major setback for the Giants as WR announces season-ending knee surgery

Braxton Berrios said Tuesday he is having season-ending surgery on the injury that knocked him out of the New York Giants’ NFL game Sunday against Arizona.

Braxton Berrios of the New York Giants looks on during the New York Giants training camp at The Greenbrier on August 3. (Getty Images via AFP)

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New York Giants Coach John Harbaugh on Monday said Berrios was dealing with a foot or ankle injury from a punt return. Berrios was getting evaluated this week before the team needed to make the decision whether to put him on injured reserve.

Berrios announced his status on social media on his 31st birthday after getting the news earlier Tuesday, saying it was "time to rebuild."

“Two of my last three seasons ended this way, and I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t miserable right now,” Berrios wrote on Instagram. “I felt I belonged here this year, and everything finally fell in place. Now it feels like everything I’ve poured into the last 9 months is gone in the blink of an eye.”

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Berrios made it through just four games since signing with the Giants in June. He played in four regular-season games and one in the playoffs for Houston in 2025 after just six with Miami the previous year.

The Giants turned to Charlie Jones as the returner after Berrios left late in the first half and got ruled out midway through the third quarter. Jones was signed to the active roster off the practice squad when Odell Beckham Jr. was released, and Dalen Cambre is an option to get promoted now.

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“Our first look would be internally, yes,” Harbaugh said Monday on a video call with reporters. “We’ve got guys that have been here practicing who are in the system, know what they’re doing or are preparing for this opportunity. ... So, that would be our first look. I’m sure we’ll turn over every stone, too. But sometimes the best stones are right under your feet. So, that would probably be our move, I would think.”