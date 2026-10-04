Breece Hall injury update: Why is Jets RB not playing today in Week 4 vs Bears?

New York Jets running back Breece Hall will miss the team’s Week 4 game against the Chicago Bears today because of a quad injury. Hall has been dealing with the issue since leaving last week’s game.

What happened to Breece Hall?

Breece Hall injury update (AP)

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Hall left last week’s game with a right quadriceps injury on Sunday. He avoided a major injury, but he is considered week-to-week and could miss more than one game.

As per ESPN, it happened on his 13th and final carry against the Lions. He was tackled out of bounds early in the fourth quarter and rolled over in pain, holding his right thigh.

After the game, Hall said he “felt something when I was running and then got tackled and planted and then felt something else.”

Earlier this week, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that Hall was "week-to-week," as per SI. That made it unlikely that he would play on Sunday.

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As per The Big Lead, Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis will both get more work with Breece Hall out. Allen is likely to lead the Jets’ backfield.

Oddsmakers expect Allen, who is a more physical back, to lead the team in carries. His rushing prop is set at 13.5.

Hall has been the lead back for the Jets, playing 57.5 percent of the team's offensive snaps. He has 51 carries for 163 yards and a score. He has also caught 10 passes for 102 yards. SI calls him a dual-threat back who has been a focal point of the New York offense.

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Jets are short on playmakers

Wide receiver Adonai Mitchell will also miss this game. With both out, quarterback Geno Smith has very few playmaking options on Sunday.

Garrett Wilson in focus

As per SI Betting, Garrett Wilson is a good prop bet with several New York players out. His pick is Wilson to have over 6.5 receptions (+101), with odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Wilson had 10 catches on 13 targets for 107 yards last week, when Mitchell was also out. He had seven targets in each of the first two games, catching six and five passes, respectively.

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Wilson’s 27 targets are by far the most on the Jets. As per SI, Mitchell being out again this week should lead to more targets for Wilson.

The New York Jets are facing the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 4, 2026. The game started at 1:00pm ET (10:00am MST) and is being broadcast on FOX. Fans can also stream the game on Fubo or NFL+.