Brian Smith family: Who is ex-Ohio coach's wife, Liane Smith? All on his daughter Chloe

Brian Smith, former head coach of Ohio Bobcats football, was fired on Wednesday.(File/AP) Brian Smith’s wife Liane filed for divorce in Dec. 2025. The couple share a daughter, Chloe, and they were honored by Ohio as the program's “first family." Brian Smith, the ex-Ohio Bobcats football coach, was fired Wednesday by the Ohio University program for engaging in "serious professional misconduct." According to reports, the firing came after the 45-year-old was found having a relationship with an undergraduate student at the university.

The incident first came to light earlier this month, and Smith was placed on administrative leave by Ohio University Athletics as they probed. A decision came on Wednesday, December 17, as Smith was fired with cause.

On Thursday, more details emerged as Ohio University revealed that Smith allegedly carried on a relationship with an undergraduate student at the Ohio University Inn. Smith was notified in a letter from Ohio University president Lori Stewart Gonzalez, dated December 12, that the student's family had found out about the relationship. The university's probe into the incident began after that.

The letter also alleged that Smith "participated in a public appearance where he smelled strongly of alcohol and appeared intoxicated."

Smith and his attorney have disputed the University's decision "vigorously" and said they will fight the grounds on which Smith was fired from the program.

Smith's firing has drawn a sharp focus to his family - his wife, Laine and their daughter, Chloe. Who are they? Let's discuss.

Brian Smith Family: His Wife And Daughter

Smith was married to Liane Smith, whom he met while playing at the University of Hawaii. She was recognized by Ohio University with a ceremonial "brick" for her contributions as the "first lady" of the program, including sacrifices during his coaching tenure. Liane filed for divorce in December 2025, amid reports of Smith's professional misconduct leading to his firing, though she reportedly was unaware of it.

Smith and Liane have one daughter named Chloe, whose personal details are not publicly available. Official Ohio Athletics pages consistently listed Chloe as part of the family during Smith's time as coach.