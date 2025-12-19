Brian Smith firing row: Ohio coach had an affair with student, alcohol problem; ‘who is she?’

Brian Smith was fired as Ohio's coach on Wednesday(File/AP) Ohio University fired coach Brian Smith over his alleged affair with an undergraduate student Ohio University fired coach Brian Smith over his alleged affair with an undergraduate student, The Columbus Dispatch reported Thursday. The publication further added that the 45-year-old was ‘violated university policy’ by repeatedly consuming alcohol in the office. The identity of the student has not been revealed yet.

This comes after the university announced on Wednesday that Smith was fired for cause following an administrative investigation that concluded he committed multiple violations of his employment contract. The program did not offer details.

According to records obtained by The Dispatch, the investigation determined that Smith violated five provisions of his contract under Section 7.1, which allows for dismissal for cause. The cited violations included conduct bringing public disrepute to the university, alcohol-related misconduct, breaches of university policy, and serious professional or personal misconduct.

Among the most serious allegations were claims that Smith engaged in a relationship with an undergraduate student and kept alcohol inside his university office. The review also alleged that Smith carried on an extramarital affair partially on campus at the Ohio University Inn, a location where he was likely to be seen by students, donors, alumni, and families of student-athletes.

The Front Office Sports cited two letters sent by university president Lori Gonzalez to Smith and his lawyer, and another message sent by the attorney back to the school. In the notice, Gonzalez reportedly confirmed the reasons for firing Smith.

“Participation in extramarital affairs, including one with an undergraduate student, to which you have admitted”

“Repeated use of alcohol in your office, in violation of university policy”

“A public appearance during which you smelled strongly of alcohol and were intoxicated in your demeanor”

While the student was not identified, several social media users asked: “Who is she?”

“Who did Smith have an affair with?” another one asked on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Smith was placed on administrative leave on December 1 while the review was conducted. Lori Stewart Gonzalez formally notified him on December 12 that the university intended to terminate his employment based on the findings.

Through his attorney, Rex Elliott, Smith disputed the allegations in a written response dated December 16, one day before the termination was finalized. The response denied that Smith engaged in an extramarital affair, asserting that the alleged relationship occurred after Smith and his now ex-wife had separated and while divorce proceedings were underway.

Rex Elliott, who is Smith's attorney, said in a statement that: “We vigorously dispute Ohio University’s grounds for the termination for cause of Coach Brian Smith.

"He is shocked and dismayed by this turn of events, and we plan to fight this wrongful termination to protect his good name. Coach Smith is an ethical man who has done an exemplary job for the University. He wants nothing but the best for the players, coaches, and the entire Bobcat community.”

This comes only days after Michigan let go of Sherrone Moore after allegations of an affair with a staff member.