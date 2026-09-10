Brock Bowers injury update: When will Raiders TE return? Insider names Michael Mayer as probable replacement vs Dolphins

The Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly suffered a significant setback just days before their 2026 season opener against the Miami Dolphins.

Bowers' knee surgery clouds Week 1

Brock Bowers recently underwent a meniscus trim, putting his availability for Sunday's game in doubt. (Getty Images via AFP)

ESPN reported that star tight end Brock Bowers recently underwent a meniscus trim, putting his availability for Sunday's game in doubt.

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The 23-year-old is expected to miss at least the Week 1 matchup, according to the report.

Bowers was reportedly diagnosed with the injury last week after getting banged up “a little bit in camp,” and surgery was subsequently scheduled. He could potentially miss multiple games to begin the 2026 campaign.

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{{^usCountry}} When asked directly about Bowers' availability for Sunday's game, Raiders coach Klint Kubiak gave an optimistic but somewhat cryptic response. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When asked directly about Bowers' availability for Sunday's game, Raiders coach Klint Kubiak gave an optimistic but somewhat cryptic response. {{/usCountry}}

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"We're expecting to have all of our guys ready for Sunday,” the coach said.

Bowers has dealt with knee injuries before

This is not the first time Bowers has faced knee issues. During the 2025 season, he played through a posterior cruciate ligament injury and a bone bruise in his left knee suffered during the Raiders' season-opening win over the New England Patriots.

Also read | Why are Zach Charbonnet and Ty Okada not playing tonight? Seahawks depth chart, injury update vs Patriots in NFL opener

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He appeared in three games while managing the injury before missing the next three contests to recover. Bowers ultimately played in 12 games, making eight starts, before being placed on injured reserve for the final two weeks of the season.

Bowers shined throughout offseason workouts

Despite the injury setbacks, he recorded 64 receptions for 680 yards and seven touchdowns and earned his second consecutive Pro Bowl selection.

Bowers returned healthy for offseason workouts and impressed throughout OTAs and training camp. He had also emerged as a reliable target for veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins and was expected to play another central role in Las Vegas' passing attack.

Michael Mayer could take larger role

If Bowers is unavailable, however, Michael Mayer could be in line for significantly more snaps and opportunities.

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ESPN reporter Adam Schefter later shared an update on X, indicating that Mayer's role is expected to increase in Brock Bowers' absence.

"Raiders TE Michael Mayer already was going to be a part of the team’s attack - and his role now is expected to grow without Brock Bowers," he tweeted.

The 25-year-old played in four of the five games Bowers missed in 2025 and logged snap shares above 90% in each appearance. Across those four contests, he totaled 18 catches for 196 yards and one touchdown on 24 targets.

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His previous production without Bowers could make Mayer an intriguing option for both DFS and season-long fantasy lineups heading into Week 1.