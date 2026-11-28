WWE wrestler Jermaine Haley, better known by his ring name Bronson Reed, has died at the age of 38 due to “medical complications,” the company announced on Friday. WWE described Reed as “a larger-than-life figure” and extended condolences to his family.

WWE confirmed the death of Australian wrestler Jermaine Haley, known to fans as Bronson Reed, weeks after he suffered injuries in Saudi Arabia. (Bronson Reed | Instagram ) more less

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“WWE is devastated to announce that Jermaine Haley, known to WWE fans as Bronson Reed, passed away earlier today,” the company said in a statement posted on X.

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They added, “Jermaine was a larger-than-life figure in WWE, but more importantly, he was a phenomenal person, a devoted family man, and a beloved colleague.”

The Australian star’s death came weeks after he reportedly sustained serious injuries during Crown Jewel 2026 in Saudi Arabia.

Injuries after Crown Jewel appearance

Reed last appeared on WWE programming during Crown Jewel 2026 on November 7. During his visit, he interfered in the World Tag Team Championship match featuring Bron Breakker and Austin Theory against Penta and Je’Von Evans.

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During the segment, Reed confronted Oba Femi, who threw him off the entrance stage through a table. Wrestling journalist Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful first reported that Reed suffered an injury during the spot. The injury forced him to remain in Saudi Arabia after the event while other WWE talent returned to the United States.

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{{^usCountry}} According to Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live, Reed sustained broken ribs and a lacerated kidney. Alvarez later reported that the wrestler underwent surgery before returning home to continue his recovery. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter also reported that Reed’s injuries occurred during the fall from the stage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live, Reed sustained broken ribs and a lacerated kidney. Alvarez later reported that the wrestler underwent surgery before returning home to continue his recovery. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter also reported that Reed’s injuries occurred during the fall from the stage. {{/usCountry}}

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WWE has not confirmed the specific injuries or linked them to the medical complications that caused his death.

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A career spanning WWE and global wrestling

Born in Australia, Haley built an international wrestling career under the names Jonah Rock, JONAH, and J-Rock. He then eventually went on to become one of WWE’s most recognisable heavyweight performers.

He first joined WWE in 2019 and captured the NXT North American Championship during his initial run. After leaving the company in 2021, he competed for New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Impact Wrestling before returning to WWE in 2022.

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(This story is being updated)