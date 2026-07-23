Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers overtaken as Olivia Miles becomes fastest player to reach this WNBA milestone

While discussions about the WNBA's next generation of stars have largely centered around Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers in recent years, another rising talent is making a compelling case to be part of that conversation.

Olivia Miles brings her season totals to 503 points and 155 assists through 26 games. (Getty Images via AFP)

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That player is Olivia Miles of the Minnesota Lynx. Despite being in her rookie season, Miles has already delivered a series of standout performances, setting records that have surpassed marks previously held by both Clark and Bueckers.

Another rookie milestone

Olivia Miles added another milestone to her impressive rookie campaign on Wednesday, moving ahead of two of the WNBA's biggest young stars after her performance against the Seattle Storm.

The 23-year-old finished the game with 13 points and six assists, bringing her season totals to 503 points and 155 assists through 26 games. The latest achievement further strengthened her case as one of the league's brightest emerging talents.

Miles surpasses Clark, Bueckers

Miles etched her name into the WNBA record books by becoming the fastest player in league history to record 500 points and 150 assists, reaching the milestone in just 26 games.

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{{^usCountry}} Also read: Caitlin Clark effect rolls on as Indiana Fever game shatters another WNBA TV ratings record {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: Caitlin Clark effect rolls on as Indiana Fever game shatters another WNBA TV ratings record {{/usCountry}}

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She surpassed the previous records held by Paige Bueckers, who accomplished the feat in 28 games, and Caitlin Clark, who reached it in 29 games.

Miles anchors Minnesota

The Minnesota Lynx also came away with an 86-76 victory over the Seattle Storm on Wednesday, improving to 22-6 and strengthening their grip on the top spot in the WNBA standings.

Miles has been a driving force behind that success. The rookie has emerged as the Lynx's leading scorer this season while also pacing the team in assists, making her one of the franchise's most impactful players.

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Heading into Wednesday's matchup, the Lynx guard was averaging 19.6 points, 6.0 assists, and 4.8 rebounds per game, while also contributing 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks per contest.

Clark's marks under threat

Just over 10 days earlier, Miles added another historic achievement to her rookie résumé by becoming the fastest player in WNBA history to record 350 points, 100 rebounds, and 100 assists, reaching the milestone in just 21 games.

The previous record of 22 games was shared by Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark and former Charlotte Sting guard Andrea Stinson.

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With Miles continuing her remarkable scoring pace, she is emerging as a legitimate threat to several of Clark's rookie records while also making the Lynx an increasingly difficult team for opponents to contain.