Caitlin Clark reveals her rare chat with BFF LeBron James: ‘Has been there…’

Caitlin Clark shared new details about her bond with LeBron James. The WNBA star spoke to Malika Andrews in a candid interview, saying the Lakers GOAT understands the heavy pressure she faces every day. She further noted that James knows what it is like to be a top sports figure and finds comfort in talking to someone who truly understands her experience.

Caitlin Clark(Getty Images via AFP)

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LeBron has dealt with fame since he was a high school phenom, while Clark has quickly become one of the biggest names in women’s basketball. She described James as a strong mentor figure in her journey. “I think LeBron has been there to support me more than anything,” she said.

LeBron James helped Caitlin Clark through her tough injury recovery. Clark missed most of her last season due to a painful injury, appearing in only thirteen games and missing the WNBA playoffs. James reached out to offer support during that time. Both athletes have dealt with significant physical challenges throughout their careers. LeBron also gave her advice on handling intense public scrutiny and the criticism that comes with being in the spotlight. He wanted to make sure she was doing well during her recovery. “He understands the microscope that I’m under and the spotlight on me,” Clark said, adding that he checked in to see if she needed help during the difficult period.

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{{^usCountry}} The two sports icons now mainly text about playing golf together. Clark said in her recent ESPN interview that a round of golf together is on their shared bucket list. “We text about golf,” she said. Meanwhile, James is currently in the middle of a tough NBA playoff battle. The Lakers are down 2–0 against Oklahoma City. The team is struggling without their star guard Luka Dončić. James scored 23 points in the Lakers’ last loss on Thursday, and the team now needs a win in Game 3 to stay alive in the playoffs. Fans are curious to see whether James will mention Clark after his next game. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The two sports icons now mainly text about playing golf together. Clark said in her recent ESPN interview that a round of golf together is on their shared bucket list. “We text about golf,” she said. Meanwhile, James is currently in the middle of a tough NBA playoff battle. The Lakers are down 2–0 against Oklahoma City. The team is struggling without their star guard Luka Dončić. James scored 23 points in the Lakers’ last loss on Thursday, and the team now needs a win in Game 3 to stay alive in the playoffs. Fans are curious to see whether James will mention Clark after his next game. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} By Prabhat Dwivedi {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} By Prabhat Dwivedi {{/usCountry}}

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