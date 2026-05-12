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Caitlin Clark reveals her rare chat with BFF LeBron James: ‘Has been there…’

Caitlin Clark discusses her bond with LeBron James, emphasizing his understanding of the pressures she faces.

Updated on: May 12, 2026 07:56 am IST
By HT Global Sports Desk
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Caitlin Clark shared new details about her bond with LeBron James. The WNBA star spoke to Malika Andrews in a candid interview, saying the Lakers GOAT understands the heavy pressure she faces every day. She further noted that James knows what it is like to be a top sports figure and finds comfort in talking to someone who truly understands her experience.

Caitlin Clark(Getty Images via AFP)

LeBron has dealt with fame since he was a high school phenom, while Clark has quickly become one of the biggest names in women’s basketball. She described James as a strong mentor figure in her journey. “I think LeBron has been there to support me more than anything,” she said.

LeBron James helped Caitlin Clark through her tough injury recovery. Clark missed most of her last season due to a painful injury, appearing in only thirteen games and missing the WNBA playoffs. James reached out to offer support during that time. Both athletes have dealt with significant physical challenges throughout their careers. LeBron also gave her advice on handling intense public scrutiny and the criticism that comes with being in the spotlight. He wanted to make sure she was doing well during her recovery. “He understands the microscope that I’m under and the spotlight on me,” Clark said, adding that he checked in to see if she needed help during the difficult period.

 
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Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
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