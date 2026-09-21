Caleb Williams possible Achilles injury? Bears QB screams in pain as fans say 'Madden curse alive'

The Chicago Bears faced an early injury scare against the Minnesota Vikings after quarterback Caleb Williams was helped off the field following a run.

Caleb Williams was helped off the field following a run. (Getty Images via AFP)

NFL insider Jonathan Jones provided an initial update on the situation, reporting:

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"Caleb Williams is being helped off the field with an apparent right foot/lower leg injury. Non contact."

With the Bears and Vikings separated by just three points at 6-3 late in the fourth quarter, Chicago’s quarterback took off on a scramble toward the end zone.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The Bears quarterback went down on the play and later being taken off the field on a cart. He was reportedly in significant pain, writhing and screaming after the slide. The 24-year-old immediately appeared to be dealing with a lower-body issue and struggled to put any weight on his right leg. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Bears quarterback went down on the play and later being taken off the field on a cart. He was reportedly in significant pain, writhing and screaming after the slide. The 24-year-old immediately appeared to be dealing with a lower-body issue and struggled to put any weight on his right leg. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

With Williams unable to continue, Tyson Bagent stepped in at quarterback for Chicago against the Vikings.

This story is being updated.

Deep Dive What are the details of Caleb Williams' injury during the Bears vs. Vikings game? Caleb Williams was helped off the field with an apparent right foot/lower leg injury after a non-contact play during the game. How do non-contact injuries like Caleb Williams' happen in NFL games? Non-contact injuries often occur when players make sudden movements or changes in direction, which can stress ligaments or muscles, leading to injuries without direct contact. What should fans expect regarding Caleb Williams' recovery timeline from the injury? Since the situation is still ongoing, updates on Caleb Williams' recovery and potential playing status will be provided as the medical team assesses the injury.