Cedric Gray UTV accident: What happened to Titans LB and will he play Week 1 vs Jets? Latest injury update

The Tennessee Titans face a potential Week 1 setback after linebacker Cedric Gray suffered a concussion and minor injuries in a UTV accident over the weekend.

Cedric Gray suffered a concussion and minor injuries. (AP Photo)

Gray's availability for the season opener against the New York Jets is now in question as he enters the NFL's concussion protocol.

What happened to Cedric Gray?

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ESPN reporter Turron Davenport shared additional details about the incident on X, clarifying that neither reckless driving nor alcohol was involved.

"LB Cedric Gray has been placed in the NFL's concussion protocol after a UTV accident. It was not a case of reckless driving and no alcohol was involved.," Davenport tweeted.

The reporter also shared a statement from the Titans addressing Gray's condition.

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{{^usCountry}} "Over the weekend, Cedric Gray was involved in a UTV accident in Tennessee and sustained a concussion and minor injuries. We look forward to Cedric returning to the field soon and in full health when he clears the NFL’s concussion protocol." Will Gray be available for Week 1 game? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Over the weekend, Cedric Gray was involved in a UTV accident in Tennessee and sustained a concussion and minor injuries. We look forward to Cedric returning to the field soon and in full health when he clears the NFL’s concussion protocol." Will Gray be available for Week 1 game? {{/usCountry}}

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The 23-year-old linebacker’s availability for the season opener will depend on his progress through the NFL concussion protocol.

Under league rules, a player cannot return to football activities until receiving clearance from both an independent medical consultant and a club physician. Players undergoing the protocol are also evaluated cognitively against baseline tests established during the offseason.

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The Titans are scheduled to open their 2026 campaign against the New York Jets on September 13 at Nissan Stadium.

Titans linebacker depth

Gray was expected to be one of Tennessee's three starting linebackers and enter the season as a central figure in the team's defensive unit.

Fortunately for the Titans, the roster has several other options at the position.

Returning contributors Cody Barton and James Williams Sr. remain available, while second-round pick Anthony Hill Jr. adds another option to the linebacker group. Tennessee also claimed former Arizona Cardinals linebacker Owen Pappoe off waivers after Dorian Mausi was placed on injured reserve to begin the season.

Gray coming off standout season

The potential absence would be particularly significant given Gray's production last season. He led the Titans with 160 tackles, a total that ranked fifth across the NFL.

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His tackle total also led all players in either their first or second NFL seasons and finished just three short of the Titans' single-season franchise record.