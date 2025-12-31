Christian Barmore's ex-girlfriend: Who accused Patriots star of domestic assault? First details emerge
Only a day after charges against Stefon Diggs were revealed, another Patriots star faces assault allegations
Only a day after charges against Stefon Diggs were revealed, another Patriots star faces assault allegations. Christian Barmore is facing a domestic assault charge made by a woman, whom he was in a relationship. The incident took place on August 8, according to court documents obtained by WCVB, a local ABC affiliate in Boston.
Barmore has been charged with one count of assault and battery on a family/household member. The victim, as per the report, said in an email to police on December 4 that she did not want to move forward with charges against the 26-year-old defensive tackle.
Christian Barmore is now scheduled to be arraigned on February 3, five days before Super Bowl 2026.
Who is Christian Barmore's ex-girlfriend?
There is no specific information about Barmore’s current partner. However, he was in a relationship with a woman named Solana in 2023. The couple also had a daughter together. It is unclear how their relationship ended.
We do not know if Solana is the woman who has accused him of domestic assault.
New England Patriots respond
The Patriots issued a statement, saying they are monitoring the situation.
“The New England Patriots are aware of reports regarding a pending February arraignment involving Christian Barmore, which stems from an alleged domestic incident that occurred in August,” the team said.
“The Patriots were made aware at the time of the incident and informed the NFL in a timely manner. The matter remains part of an ongoing legal process. We will respect that process, continue to monitor the situation closely, as we have over the past few months, and cooperate fully with the league. We will have no further comment at this time.”
The New England Patriots next face the Miami Dolphins in their final regular-season game on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYash Nitish Bajaj
Yash Bajaj is a part of the US team at Hindustan Times. With over four years of experience covering the US, he has developed passion for American football, NBA and other non-cricket sports. In free time, you will find Yash toying with AI tools, watching movies and discussing conspiracy theories. Read More