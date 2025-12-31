Christian Barmore's ex-girlfriend: Who accused Patriots star of domestic assault? First details emerge

Only a day after charges against Stefon Diggs were revealed, another Patriots star faces assault allegations. Christian Barmore is facing a domestic assault charge made by a woman, whom he was in a relationship. The incident took place on August 8, according to court documents obtained by WCVB, a local ABC affiliate in Boston.

Barmore has been charged with one count of assault and battery on a family/household member. The victim, as per the report, said in an email to police on December 4 that she did not want to move forward with charges against the 26-year-old defensive tackle.

Christian Barmore is now scheduled to be arraigned on February 3, five days before Super Bowl 2026.

Who is Christian Barmore's ex-girlfriend? There is no specific information about Barmore’s current partner. However, he was in a relationship with a woman named Solana in 2023. The couple also had a daughter together. It is unclear how their relationship ended.

We do not know if Solana is the woman who has accused him of domestic assault.