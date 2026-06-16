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Clark seeks US Open redemption after smashing Oakmont locker

Clark seeks US Open redemption after smashing Oakmont locker

Published on: Jun 16, 2026 02:02 am IST
AFP |
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Wyndham Clark, who smashed his locker in frustration after missing the cut at last year's US Open, arrived at Shinnecock for this year's Open seeking redemption and better results.

Clark seeks US Open redemption after smashing Oakmont locker

The 2023 US Open winner has apologized for his actions last June at Oakmont, which prompted the club's board of directors to ban him from the 2033 US Open host course until he met certain guidelines.

The 32-year-old American smashed a locker in the Oakmont clubhouse locker room at last year's US Open after missing the cut. Clark apologized and agreed to pay to repair the damages.

"That was a really challenging time and something I've deeply regretted and feel awful that I did that," Clark said Monday.

"But there were so many good lessons in that that really taught me a bunch. I've really come a long way.

"I'm excited for this year's Open for some redemption and to move forward and enjoy the challenges of Shinnecock."

With brisk winds, dense rough and lightning-fast greens, this week on the 7,440-yard Long Island layout will be just as formidable as the one that led to him lashing out at Oakmont, but Clark's game is in a better place, he said.

"It has been feeling really good," he said. "I've been starting to really putt good and the swing has been kind of trending all year. I'm excited to be here playing some good golf."

Clark said he is prepared for the patience he said is needed to be successful at Shinnecock.

"I feel like anytime I'm in the fairway, I can play some really good golf," Clark said. "I know it's a little bit wider off the tee, which I'm excited about.

"You're just going to have to handle the punches that Shinnecock is going to give you and stay really patient."

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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