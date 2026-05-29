‘My dad today….’: Claude Lemieux's son Brendan's emotional post after big suicide revelation

Claude Lemieux, four-time Stanley Cup champion and NHL legend, has died by suicide, The Athletic and TMZ Sports reported on Thursday, citing sources. He was 60. The latest reports on Lemieux's cause of death came after the NHL Alumni Association announced the news without revealing details.

Claude Lemieux's son found him

Former Montreal Canadiens player Claude Lemieux holds a torch as he enters the arena before Game 3 of the NHL Eastern Conference final(Christinne Muschi/The Canadian P)

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TMZ reported that Lemieux was found at his family's furniture business by his son around 3 AM local time. His family members were concerned that the Stanley winner hadn't returned home. The 21-year NHL vet was located in a rear warehouse.

Neither his son, Brendan, nor his wife Deborah have issued a statement yet.

Brendan's old tribute to father surfaces

Meanwhile, Claude Lemieux's son, Brendan's old tweet about a fan art surfaced. Sharing a tattoo dedicated to his father, the former Winnipeg star tweeted: “Someone sent this to my dad today man I love hockey fans.”

Claude Lemieux's son had posted a sweet tribute for the NHL legend (X)

Claude Lemieux's final public appearance

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{{^usCountry}} Just days before his passing, the four-time Stanley Cup champion made an emotional public appearance at Bell Centre, carrying the ceremonial torch before Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final between the Montreal Canadiens and Carolina Hurricanes. Geoff Molson issues emotional statement {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Just days before his passing, the four-time Stanley Cup champion made an emotional public appearance at Bell Centre, carrying the ceremonial torch before Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final between the Montreal Canadiens and Carolina Hurricanes. Geoff Molson issues emotional statement {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Following news of Lemieux’s death, Canadiens owner Geoff Molson released a heartfelt tribute honoring the former star forward. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following news of Lemieux’s death, Canadiens owner Geoff Molson released a heartfelt tribute honoring the former star forward. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Today is a dark day for the Canadiens family and the entire hockey community. I wish to express my most sincere and deepest condolences to Claude's family and loved ones," Molson, owner and CEO of Groupe CH, said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Today is a dark day for the Canadiens family and the entire hockey community. I wish to express my most sincere and deepest condolences to Claude's family and loved ones," Molson, owner and CEO of Groupe CH, said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “A fierce competitor who rose to the occasion in big moments, Claude was a relentless, courageous, and tenacious player who led the team to the highest honors. He embodied the very essence of being a Montreal Canadiens player. Today we mourn the untimely passing of one of our champions. Our thoughts are with his family on this difficult day." One of hockey’s greatest postseason players {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “A fierce competitor who rose to the occasion in big moments, Claude was a relentless, courageous, and tenacious player who led the team to the highest honors. He embodied the very essence of being a Montreal Canadiens player. Today we mourn the untimely passing of one of our champions. Our thoughts are with his family on this difficult day." One of hockey’s greatest postseason players {{/usCountry}}

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Lemieux carved out a legendary reputation during 21 NHL seasons thanks largely to his dominance in the playoffs.

He captured Stanley Cups with Montreal in 1985-86, the New Jersey Devils in 1994-95 and 1999-2000, and the Colorado Avalanche in 1995-96.

During the 1994-95 postseason, Lemieux earned the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP after leading the Devils with 13 playoff goals.

Across 234 postseason games, he recorded 158 points — including 80 goals — while also accumulating 529 penalty minutes, reflecting the relentless physical style that defined his career.

His breakout championship run came with Montreal, where he scored a team-leading 10 goals and added four game-winning tallies during the Canadiens’ Stanley Cup-winning campaign in 1985-86.

Physical style made him one of NHL’s most feared stars

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Lemieux’s aggressive style regularly placed him at the center of controversy throughout his career. His most infamous moment came during the 1996 Western Conference Finals when he checked Kris Draper of the Detroit Red Wings violently into the boards.

The hit broke Draper’s jaw, nose and cheekbone, intensifying what became one of hockey’s fiercest rivalries between Detroit and Colorado.

Lemieux received a suspension for the opening two games of the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers following the incident.

Career numbers reflected both skill and toughness

Over 1,215 regular-season NHL games, Lemieux produced 786 points with 379 goals and 407 assists while piling up 1,777 penalty minutes.

The Quebec native played for Montreal, New Jersey, Colorado, the then-Phoenix Coyotes, Dallas Stars and San Jose Sharks.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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