Coco Gauff wins big at Italian Open final vs Elina Svitolina: ‘Shot of the day’ - Video

Coco Gauff was in full flow in the Italian Open final against Elina Svitolina on Saturday. The 22-year-old American went down 4-6 in the first set, but came back strong. The second set was tied at 1-1, with Gauff holding an advantage at the time of writing this story.

‘Shot of the day’

United States' Coco Gauff reacts as she plays against Ukraine's Elina Svitolina during their women's final match at the Italian Open(AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

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However, even before the rain-hit final ended, Coco had already won something - a ‘shot of the day’ reaction. BetMGM posted a video of the No 3 seed's beatiful backhand from the first set.

Coco Gauff's path to the final

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{{^usCountry}} Gauff entered the Italian Open final after producing another strong clay-court campaign in Rome, reaching the championship match for the second straight year. The American secured her place in the final with a composed 6-4, 6-3 win over Sorana Cirstea in the semifinal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gauff entered the Italian Open final after producing another strong clay-court campaign in Rome, reaching the championship match for the second straight year. The American secured her place in the final with a composed 6-4, 6-3 win over Sorana Cirstea in the semifinal. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The victory marked Gauff’s second WTA 1000 final appearance of the season after her runner-up finish against Aryna Sabalenka in Miami earlier this year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The victory marked Gauff’s second WTA 1000 final appearance of the season after her runner-up finish against Aryna Sabalenka in Miami earlier this year. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The 22-year-old faced early pressure from Cirstea, who stormed into a 4-2 lead in the opening set before Gauff flipped the momentum with four consecutive games. In the second set, play was briefly halted after a spectator required medical attention, but Gauff quickly regained rhythm and closed out the contest in straight sets. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 22-year-old faced early pressure from Cirstea, who stormed into a 4-2 lead in the opening set before Gauff flipped the momentum with four consecutive games. In the second set, play was briefly halted after a spectator required medical attention, but Gauff quickly regained rhythm and closed out the contest in straight sets. {{/usCountry}}

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Before the semifinal, Gauff had already survived a demanding route to the final, including three consecutive three-set battles. One of the toughest came against Iva Jovic, while another saw her edge past Mirra Andreeva in a tense encounter.

“I think I learned a little bit more from each match,” Gauff said after reaching the final. “Those are the matches you get through ... I’m really grateful to be in the final.”

Coco eyeing redemption

The American arrived in the title clash hoping to erase memories of last year’s defeat to Jasmine Paolini and capture her maiden Rome crown.

Meanwhile, Elina Svitolina booked her place in the final after defeating world No. 3 Iga Swiatek 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 in a high-intensity semifinal showdown.

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Although Swiatek produced 28 winners during the match, her aggressive approach also resulted in 50 unforced errors, allowing Svitolina to take control of the decider. The Ukrainian’s impressive run in Rome also included a statement win over Elena Rybakina in the quarterfinals.

“After so many years I'm happy to be again in the final,” Svitolina said following the victory.

A two-time Italian Open champion, Svitolina entered the final looking to lift the Rome trophy for the first time since 2018.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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