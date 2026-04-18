Coors Field weather update: Denver stadium covered in snow ahead of Dodgers vs Rockies game; viral videos emerge

Coors Field looked completely different on Friday as heavy snow covered the stadium just hours before the Los Angeles Dodgers were set to start a four-game series against the Colorado Rockies. Photos and videos from the stadium quickly spread online.

Snow covers the stadium

Heavy snow covered Coors Field before the Dodgers vs Rockies game(AP)

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By Friday afternoon, the entire ballpark was covered in snow. It looked very different from the warm weather the Dodgers are used to in California. The area was also under a freeze warning, and the snowy conditions were unusual for many players from Southern California.

Still, some Dodgers players enjoyed the moment. Pitcher Emmet Sheehan, even wearing shorts was seen playing in the snow and building a snowman, according to MLB.

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{{^usCountry}} Even though the snow looked dramatic, the game is still expected to go ahead. According to MLB, the snow should stop well before the first pitch. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Even though the snow looked dramatic, the game is still expected to go ahead. According to MLB, the snow should stop well before the first pitch. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Colorado Rockies were already using a plow to clear snow from the outfield, and the ground staff covered the infield with a tarp, so the dirt area stayed protected. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Colorado Rockies were already using a plow to clear snow from the outfield, and the ground staff covered the infield with a tarp, so the dirt area stayed protected. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In 2014, Sandy Alderson and Dick Monfort even helped shovel about 10 inches of snow off the field, as per MLB. What the weather will be like {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In 2014, Sandy Alderson and Dick Monfort even helped shovel about 10 inches of snow off the field, as per MLB. What the weather will be like {{/usCountry}}

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At game time, the temperature is expected to be around 39 degrees and could drop to about 36 degrees by the end. Winds of around 10 mph may make it feel colder.

The snow is likely to stop by around 3 pm, so the evening should be cold but still suitable for playing.

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The Dodgers have been here before

According to Yahoo Sports, this is not the first time the Los Angeles Dodgers have played in snow and cold weather in Denver and past games show they can handle it.

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On April 5, 1996, the Dodgers played against the Chicago Cubs in very harsh weather and lost 9-4. The temperature was 34 degrees but it felt like 12 because of the wind.

But the Dodgers have also won in these conditions. In 2015, after about four inches of snow were cleared from Coors Field, they beat the Colorado Rockies 9-4. The game started at 41 degrees and dropped to 39 by the end, according to the Associated Press.

That season, the Dodgers went on to win their division, while the Rockies finished last.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

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