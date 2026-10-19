Cowboys vs Packers sees tense moments as players clash at Lambeau Field ahead of kick off; Videos surface

The Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys are set to meet on Sunday Night Football at Lambeau Field, but tensions appeared to boil over before the game even began. Players from both teams were involved in a physical confrontation as pregame activities wrapped up, creating a heated scene ahead of kickoff.

Several players involved in a scuffle before kickoff

Players from both sides exchanged words as they made their way toward the tunnel. (Getty Images via AFP)

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ESPN reporter Todd Archer confirmed that an altercation took place near the end of pregame warmups.

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As per Archer, several Cowboys players were involved in the pregame altercation, including cornerback Joey Porter Jr., linebacker Jaishawn Barham, offensive tackle Broderick Jones and tight end Jake Ferguson.

“A little dust up between the Cowboys and Packers at the end of pregame. Saw Joey Porter Jr. getting into it. Maybe some Jaishawn Barham, Broderick Jones and Jake Ferguson too. Didn’t see any punches thrown,” Archer wrote on X.

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{{^usCountry}} According to Archer, officials eventually stepped in to separate the players, with kickoff still 26 minutes away at the time. Surfaced footage shows heated verbal exchange {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Archer, officials eventually stepped in to separate the players, with kickoff still 26 minutes away at the time. Surfaced footage shows heated verbal exchange {{/usCountry}}

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Cowboys insider Nick Harris also shared footage showing players from both sides exchanging words as they made their way toward the tunnel. Team staff, other players and referees intervened to prevent the situation from escalating further.

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“Caught the tail end of some pushing and shoving by the Cowboys and Packers heading to the tunnel. The rivalry is in the air tonight,” Harris posted on X.

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The footage shows players from both teams gathering in the end zone before kickoff, with a verbal exchange seemingly taking place. However, there is no clear indication that the confrontation escalated into any punches being thrown.

The Packers enter the matchup with a 3-2 record, placing them third in the NFC North. Meanwhile, the visiting Cowboys are 2-3 and sit second in the NFC East.

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