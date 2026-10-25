Curt Cignetti shares Josh Hoover injury update after Indiana QB's difficult outing vs Michigan

The Indiana Hoosiers secured a narrow 13-6 victory over the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday, but quarterback Josh Hoover’s underwhelming performance became a major talking point.

Josh Hoover struggles vs Michigan

Josh Hoover was not at full fitness. (Getty Images via AFP)

With Indiana leading 6-0, Hoover threw an interception that gave the Wolverines an opportunity to get into field-goal range and cut the deficit to three points.

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His struggles throughout the contest prompted some fans to urge head coach Curt Cignetti to consider benching him. Hoover finished the game completing just 8 of 18 passes for 81 yards and an interception.

He struggled to find his rhythm after halftime, remaining without a completed pass until the fourth quarter was 10 minutes old.

Indiana coach Curt Cignetti provides injury update

The performance drew criticism toward the 23-year-old quarterback, but Cignetti offered some context during his postgame press conference, revealing that Hoover was not at full fitness.

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{{^usCountry}} The coach confirmed that the quarterback “wasn’t 100-percent today, all week.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The coach confirmed that the quarterback “wasn’t 100-percent today, all week.” {{/usCountry}}

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Despite the offensive struggles, the Hoosiers coach focused on the result and said, "Regardless of how pretty it was, it was gritty. It was gritty as hell. It’s a win and we’re gonna celebrate it."

Hoover’s impressive start faces tougher tests

Hoover faced the challenge of replacing Fernando Mendoza, the No. 1 overall pick, just a year after he guided Indiana to a national championship.

Despite stepping into such a demanding role, Hoover helped the Hoosiers enter Saturday’s game with a 6-1 record, completing 63% of his passes for 1,660 yards.

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Although Hoover recorded 18 touchdown passes without throwing an interception over Indiana’s first seven games, he has appeared less composed against tougher opponents such as Ohio State and Michigan.

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Hoover threw 33 interceptions during his three seasons as TCU’s starting quarterback, but had avoided turnovers since joining Indiana until Saturday’s game.