Benched Bryce Underwood's unexpected gesture toward Tommy Carr is going viral

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood showed his support for teammate Tommy Carr after losing his starting role. Michigan quarterback's Bryce Underwood (19) and Tommy Carr (14) exchange pleasantries during pregame warmups before their NCAA college football game against Indiana in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (AP Photo/Lon Horwedel)

The moment came during Michigan’s Big Ten matchup against No. 6 Indiana at Michigan Stadium on Saturday.

Underwood shared a warm embrace with Tommy Carr, a gesture that drew attention from Michigan fans amid the team’s recent quarterback change.

One fan wrote, "Special moments like this make a first career start even more memorable."

Another added, "Good teammate. cool to see."

A third user commented, "A classy act."