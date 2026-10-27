Dak Prescott's slow start vs Eagles frustrates Cowboys fans

Monday Night Football is underway, with the Dallas Cowboys holding a 10-7 lead over the Philadelphia Eagles early in the first quarter.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has had a mixed start to the game. (Getty Images via AFP)

However, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has had a mixed start to the game. He has completed three of six passing attempts for 49 yards and a touchdown in the first quarter, but his early performance has left some fans unimpressed.

Dak Prescott's slow start vs Eagles draws criticism

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Several fans took to X to express their frustration with Prescott’s showing, with some questioning his long-term future in Dallas.

A fan wrote, “30 year dallas cowboys fan and i HATE dak prescott … so tired of him. WE NEED A CHANGE!!!”

Another user was even more critical, posting, “DAK PRESCOTT IS THE WORST QB IN THE LEAGUE”

A fan focused on Prescott’s contract, writing, “The Cowboys really paying Dak Prescott $60M a year lmao …”

One frustrated fan took to X to express disappointment with Prescott and tweeted, “I have financially backed the Cowboys many times this year (like too many times) I can’t really explain it but I need you to take my word for this Dak Prescott has been horrible this season like actually horrendous…”

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{{^usCountry}} Another fan added, “Man Dak Prescott is so bad. I’ve always been a big Dak believer but man he’s so bad.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another fan added, “Man Dak Prescott is so bad. I’ve always been a big Dak believer but man he’s so bad.” {{/usCountry}}

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A user simply tweeted, “Dak Prescott is so bad at that game called football.”

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While Prescott completed just three of his six passing attempts, Eagles quarterback Tanner McKee connected on five of seven passes for 66 yards.

With 9:10 remaining in the second quarter, Prescott completed two more passes on four attempts, adding another 14 yards to his total (63 yards).

Prescott’s season stats

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Entering the Week 7 matchup, Dak Prescott had completed 163 of his 246 passing attempts across six games, recording a 66.3% completion rate.

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He had amassed 1,639 passing yards, thrown 10 touchdowns and five interceptions, and been sacked seven times. Prescott had also contributed to the Cowboys’ ground game, rushing 14 times for 73 yards.