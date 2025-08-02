Cowboys don't want to trade Micah Parsons; do Dak Prescott a massive favor amid drama

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly taken a call on the Micah Parsons trade drama. Hours after the 26-year-old edge-rusher posted about his request on social media, it was reported that Jerry Jones and co have decided they don't want to trade the 2021 defensive rookie of the year. In a new move, the Cowboys have signed OL La'el Collins, doing Dak Prescott a massive favor. Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker, left, and defensive end Micah Parsons chat during training camp Sunday(AP)

Collins worked out a deal with Dallas and, as per NBC, told Prescott's kids that he was going to ‘protect your daddy’. The offensive lineman will reunite with the team that signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2015. Details of the deal, in terms of contract guarantees and bonuses, have not been revealed yet.

The Cowboys seemed desperate for a quality OL after they lost four linemen last month. Tyler Guyton (knee), Rob Jones (neck), Matt Waletzko (ankle), and Hakeem Adeniji (concussion) are all set to miss some time. Tyler Smith left practice early Thursday with knee soreness.

The new signing comes amid the Micah Parsons trade drama.

‘I no longer want to play’

Rusher Parsons requested a trade on Friday, declaring on social media that "I no longer want to play for the Dallas Cowboys." The 26-year-old has been skipping on-field activities at training camp while seeking a long-term extension that would make him one of the league's highest-paid defensive players.

The Cowboys and Parsons are not close to a deal, The Athletic reported on Friday. The website's NFL insider Dianna Russini added that the team has no intention of trading their star despite his request.

"Yes I wanted to be here. I did everything I could to show that I wanted to be a Cowboys and wear the star on my helmet," Parsons wrote. Unfortunately I no longer want to be here. I no longer want to be held to closed-door negotiations without my agent present. I no longer want shots taken at me for getting injured while laying it on the line for the organization our fans and my teammates. I no longer want narratives created and spread to the media about me."

Parsons said his attempts to discuss an extension started after the 2023 season but have repeatedly been met by "radio silence" from the Cowboys.

"Up to today the team has not had a single conversation with my agent about a contract," Parsons wrote. "Not one demand has been made by my agent about money, years or anything else.

"Still I stayed quiet but again after repeated shots at myself and all the narratives I have made a tough decision I no longer want to play for the Dallas Cowboys. My trade request has been submitted to Stephen Jones personally."

Parsons is scheduled to earn $24 million this season on his fifth-year option. The 2021 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year has recorded double-digit sacks in each of his first four seasons and has watched the market for pass rushers explode.

