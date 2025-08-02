Micah Parsons trade request: 6 teams, including Lions and Bills, in the run to land Cowboys star

Micah Parsons could be leaving the Dallas Cowboys soon. The 26-year-old edge rusher requested a trade, urging Jerry Jones and co to reach a contract deal. While the franchise is yet to issue an official statement on the situation, it is being reported that the Cowboys do not want to trade Parsons. Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons speaks to reporters after training camp Tuesday(AP)

“Still, teams around the league are planning to reach out to check on his availability today,” the Athletics' Dianna Russini reported on Friday. Details are yet to be revealed, but we have a list of at least six teams, including the Detroit Lions and Buffalo Bills, who could be interested in signing the 2021 defensive rookie of the year.

Meanwhile, several of Parsons' teammates have gone all out to support him. CeeDee Lamb and Trevon Diggs are among the Cowboys stars to post about the situation. The former went on to even tweet: ‘Pay him more’.

Micah Parsons' potential landing spots

1. Buffalo Bills

The Bills are in Super Bowl-or-bust mode. Even with Joey Bosa now on the roster, another elite pass rusher like Parsons would add a terrifying dimension to their defense.

2. Los Angeles Chargers

Khalil Mack remains productive but is nearing the end of his prime. Pairing Parsons with Tuli Tuipulotu, who recorded eight sacks last season, could supercharge Jim Harbaugh’s defensive unit.

3. Seattle Seahawks

With veterans like Leonard Williams and DeMarcus Lawrence aging, the Seahawks could consider going all-in for Parsons, a move that aligns with their aggressive roster strategy.

4. Washington Commanders

Though trading within the NFC East would be highly unlikely, Washington desperately needs a dominant edge presence. Parsons could be a franchise-changing addition, if Jerry Jones is willing to take the risk.

5. Chicago Bears

The Bears have talent on offense and a solid piece in Montez Sweat defensively, but the pass rush lacks depth. Parsons could instantly transform Chicago's front seven.

6. Detroit Lions

With Aidan Hutchinson returning from injury and the Lions firmly in their Super Bowl window, adding Parsons could push Detroit’s defense over the top.