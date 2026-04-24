David Bailey: Everything to know about the Explosive Texas Tech star– Age, family, career stats, education

David Bailey is projected as one of the top pass‑rushers in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft. His career at NFL began after a standout college career at Stanford . As a freshman, Bailey emerged as a starter, recording 46 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks in 11 games. He then transferred to Texas Tech in 2025, finishing the season with 14.5. His impressive performance as a freshman solidified his status as a high‑end defensive end in the early rounds.

Hometown, and family background

Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker David Bailey poses on the red carpet before the 2026 NFL Draft at Point State Park. (Kirby Lee-Imagn Images via Reuters Connect)

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Bailey was born in Orange, California and attended Mater Dei High School there. He was an important player of his school’s national‑title teams. He posted 54 tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss and 15.5 sacks in a perfect 12-0 season.

Education and college career

Bailey enrolled at Stanford as a four‑star recruit in 2022, starting at defensive end. He posted strong freshman numbers over 11 games. He kept his role as a starter in 2023 and added depth to the Cardinal’s defense before entering the transfer portal. In 2025, the athlete joined Texas Tech, lined up as an edge defender. His debut at the national stage was marked with 14.5 sacks, becoming one of the most productive pass‑rushers in the FBS that season.

On‑field stats and draft profile

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{{^usCountry}} Bailey's first-step quickness and strength at the point of attack have garnered praise throughout his college career. The athlete showcased a strong vertical leap and a fast 40-yard sprint split at the 2026 scouting combine and pro day. The evaluators characterized him as a "high-ceiling, low-floor" prospect who optimizes his athleticism with a diverse array of pass-rush moves. Personal life and relationship timeline {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bailey's first-step quickness and strength at the point of attack have garnered praise throughout his college career. The athlete showcased a strong vertical leap and a fast 40-yard sprint split at the 2026 scouting combine and pro day. The evaluators characterized him as a "high-ceiling, low-floor" prospect who optimizes his athleticism with a diverse array of pass-rush moves. Personal life and relationship timeline {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} There is little publicly reported detail about his dating history. Bailey has not spoken about his personal life. Neither has he been spotted with any of his rumored partners publicly. His time at Mater Dei and his transition through Stanford to Texas Tech drive the narrative of his public image. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There is little publicly reported detail about his dating history. Bailey has not spoken about his personal life. Neither has he been spotted with any of his rumored partners publicly. His time at Mater Dei and his transition through Stanford to Texas Tech drive the narrative of his public image. {{/usCountry}}

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