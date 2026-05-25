David Malukas family: Who is GF Kamila Jurkus, parents and other details

IndyCar driver David Malukas is in the headlines after narrowly missing out on victory at the 2026 Indianapolis 500 to Felix Rosenqvist. His name continues to rise in American motorsports, and many fans are now curious about the racing star’s life away from the track.

David Malukas, driver of the Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet, is introduced during the NTT INDYCAR Series Good Ranchers 250 at Phoenix Raceway.(Getty Images via AFP)

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Malukas entered the 2026 Indianapolis 500 as one of the notable young American drivers in the field. This was after he continued his comeback journey in IndyCar following injury setbacks in recent seasons.

Read more: Felix Rosenqvist to Newgarden: Ranking closest-ever Indy 500 photo finishes in history

Lithuanian roots and family

David Malukas was born in Chicago to Lithuanian immigrant parents and has frequently spoken about how deeply his family influenced his racing ambitions. His father, Henry Malukas, played a particularly significant role in helping launch his motorsport career.

Malukas grew up watching his father compete at Road America and inherited his father, Henry's, passion for racing. The INDY NXT by Firestone championship-winning squad, HMD Motorsports, is owned by Henry and his wife and the mother of Malukas, Daiva.

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{{^usCountry}} David said. “I’m lucky in the fact that they went through all that and still decided to put it all into me and spoil me and put me to where I am today. Without them, I wouldn’t be anywhere even near this goal.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} David said. “I’m lucky in the fact that they went through all that and still decided to put it all into me and spoil me and put me to where I am today. Without them, I wouldn’t be anywhere even near this goal.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Malukas family’s strong Lithuanian identity has remained an important part of David’s public image. He has represented Lithuanian colors and symbols throughout parts of his racing career and has often acknowledged the sacrifices his parents made to support his progression through junior motorsport categories. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Malukas family’s strong Lithuanian identity has remained an important part of David’s public image. He has represented Lithuanian colors and symbols throughout parts of his racing career and has often acknowledged the sacrifices his parents made to support his progression through junior motorsport categories. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In the interview with IndyCar, Malukas said, “I still am true to my Lithuanian roots. I love it. I’m always in the culture. My parents celebrate Lithuanian holidays, and we still have many Lithuanian friends. I do identify as an American citizen, but I do still have those true Lithuanian roots.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the interview with IndyCar, Malukas said, “I still am true to my Lithuanian roots. I love it. I’m always in the culture. My parents celebrate Lithuanian holidays, and we still have many Lithuanian friends. I do identify as an American citizen, but I do still have those true Lithuanian roots.” {{/usCountry}}

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Read more: Indy 500 prize money: How much Felix Rosenqvist, David Malukas and Scott McLaughlin could win

Who is David Malukas’ girlfriend Kamila Jurkus?

According to People Magazine, Malukas is in a relationship with Kamila Jurkus, who has appeared alongside him during race weekends and IndyCar events.

She shared a picture of herself with the athlete on Instagram in April 2025, which confirmed their connection. In the photo alongside Malukas, she captioned, "I guess I'm into racing now."

Jurkus graduated from the University of Alabama. She shares information about her and Maluka's relationship with her followers on social media. However, she hasn't yet disclosed how they met or how they started going out.

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She shared her enthusiasm for the next year in September. “I can't believe my first IndyCar season has come to an end. so many great memories with you. looking forward to season 2💙🎬,” she said as the description for a slideshow of intimate PDA worthy pictures with Malukas.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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