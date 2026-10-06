Dennis Franchione cause of death: Former Texas A&M, Alabama and TCU coach dies at 75

Dennis Franchione, the longtime college football coach who led teams including Texas A&M, Alabama and TCU, has died at 75. His family announced his death on Tuesday, October 6, 2026. Franchione had been battling cancer for years.

Former Texas A&M, Alabama and TCU coach Dennis Franchione died at 75 after cancer returned earlier this year. (TCU Football)

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He was first diagnosed in 2016 and was diagnosed again in 2021, but the cancer later went into remission.

According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, family friends said the cancer returned earlier this year and Franchione was recently placed in hospice care. He coached college football for 40 years.

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Dennis Franchione cause of death

Cancer was the cause of Dennis Franchione’s death, according to reports about his final months. The coach had faced the disease more than once during the last decade.

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{{^usCountry}} His family confirmed his death to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, while ESPN also reported that he had recently entered hospice care after the cancer returned. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His family confirmed his death to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, while ESPN also reported that he had recently entered hospice care after the cancer returned. {{/usCountry}}

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Franchione’s coaching career began as an assistant at Kansas State in 1978. He later became known for his work with several college programs and spent a total of four decades on the sidelines.

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Dennis Franchione’s TCU career

Franchione’s biggest career breakthrough came after he took over at TCU in 1998. The Horned Frogs had gone 1-10 before his arrival, but he helped turn the program around.

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TCU went 7-5 in his first season and beat USC in the Sun Bowl. It was the school’s first bowl victory since 1956. In 2000, TCU finished No. 21 in the AP Top 25, giving the program its first finish in the final poll since 1959.

His players during his coaching career included future Pro Football Hall of Famers LaDainian Tomlinson and Brian Urlacher.

Dennis Franchione coached Alabama and Texas A&M

Franchione left TCU for Alabama in 2001 and stayed there for two seasons. In 2002, the Crimson Tide went 10-3 and finished first in the SEC West, although Alabama was barred from playing in the conference championship game and a bowl because of sanctions linked to violations under the previous coaching staff.

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He then moved to Texas A&M, where he coached for five seasons. The Aggies finished 9-3 in 2006, but the following season became difficult after reports emerged that a personal assistant was sending team information to boosters who paid for the emails.

Franchione resigned after Texas A&M beat Texas 38-30 in 2007. After three years in broadcasting, Franchione returned to Texas State in 2011. He retired from coaching in 2015.