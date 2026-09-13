Diablo 5 release date: Everything to know about the 2029 launch, BlizzCon 2026 teaser, story and new details

Blizzard has officially announced Diablo 5, the next mainline installment in its long-running action RPG franchise, during BlizzCon 2026.

Diablo 5 release date

Blizzard has officially announced Diablo 5. (X @Diablo)

The game was revealed through a brief teaser during Saturday's opening ceremony, giving fans their first glimpse of a world set approximately a century after the events of Diablo 4.

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Blizzard is targeting a Spring 2029 release, although an exact launch date has yet to be announced.

Diablo 5 story and teaser details

Unlike previous entries, Diablo 5 begins after Sanctuary has already fallen. The world is no longer simply facing the threat of destruction, as the apocalypse has already taken place.

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{{^usCountry}} Diablo himself, the Lord of Terror, is set to return after being absent from Diablo 4, with Blizzard confirming that he has emerged victorious. "The heroes are gone, Sanctuary has fallen, and Diablo has won," declared Diablo 4 director Joe Shely. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Diablo himself, the Lord of Terror, is set to return after being absent from Diablo 4, with Blizzard confirming that he has emerged victorious. "The heroes are gone, Sanctuary has fallen, and Diablo has won," declared Diablo 4 director Joe Shely. {{/usCountry}}

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The teaser offered only a limited glimpse of the upcoming game but established a dark and grim atmosphere.

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Fires consume the world, ordinary people appear to preach in support of the victorious demons, and angels can be seen being crucified. The trailer concludes with a brief shot of Diablo himself, partially obscured and surrounded by flames.

Returning and new classes revealed

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Shely also shared early details about some of the playable classes planned for Diablo 5, according to IGN.

The Demon Hunter and Monk will both return, while Blizzard is also introducing new classes. Among them is the heavily armored Plague Knight, a character designed around spreading disease before consuming it to gain power.

While Shely did not reveal further details, he confirmed that Diablo 5 is expected to launch with more classes than any previous game in the franchise.

Gear sets and multi-slot items return

With Diablo 5 still in the early stages of development, Blizzard said several systems, including itemization, are still being worked out.

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However, the development team shared concept art offering an early look at the game's visual direction and equipment design. Blizzard also confirmed that gear-based sets will return, along with multi-slot items.

Blizzard promises community involvement

The long wait until the planned 2029 release means many details about Diablo 5 could still change before launch.

Producer Matt Zitterman acknowledged those concerns and said Blizzard wants to develop the game alongside its community, which is why the team has chosen to reveal the project years before its expected release.