Grand Theft Auto VI-themed PS5 controllers: Check price, pre-order date, where to buy and release date

Pre-orders for the new controllers are set to begin on September 10, 2026, at 10 am ET in the US.

The limited-edition DualSense controllers are priced at $84.99 in the US. The price is higher than that of a standard DualSense controller, with the custom finish and limited-edition design contributing to the premium.

The PS5 accessories were showcased during the latest State of Play event, giving GTA fans another way to bring the game’s Vice City-inspired look to their gaming setup.

Sony Interactive Entertainment and Rockstar Games have joined forces to introduce two special-edition DualSense wireless controllers based on Grand Theft Auto VI .

Since the accessories are being released as limited-edition products, stock could be restricted in certain markets. Fans hoping to secure one may therefore want to place their orders when pre-orders open.

Where to order GTA 6 controllers? Customers will be able to purchase the special DualSense models through PlayStation Direct, where the products are available, along with participating retailers.

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Availability and participating stores may differ from one region to another, so buyers should check the options available in their local market before ordering.

When do the GTA 6 controllers release? The Black and White Limited Edition DualSense controllers are scheduled to officially launch on November 19, 2026.

The release date coincides with the planned launch of Grand Theft Auto VI, meaning fans who successfully pre-order one of the controllers can use the new accessory when GTA 6 arrives.

Vibrant Vice City style meets custom details The new collection features two designs: the Grand Theft Auto VI Black Limited Edition and the White Limited Edition. Both models draw heavily from the visual style and vibrant atmosphere associated with Vice City.

The controllers stand out with a shimmering, color-changing finish that takes inspiration from the pink, purple and warm sunset shades of the fictional coastal setting.

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Sony has also incorporated several custom elements into the hardware. Palm-tree patterns are molded into the controller grips, providing a textured feel, while the touchpad features a large stylized “VI” emblem along with additional palm-tree detailing.

The back of each controller carries an etched Grand Theft Auto logo.

Purple neon accents across the lower portion add another visual element and complement both the black and white versions.