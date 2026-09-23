PM Mementos e-Auction 2026: Want to own a gift presented to PM? Here’s what you can choose from...

A total of 1,498 gifts received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi are up for public bidding till Oct 2, a s part of the 8th edition of PM Mementos e-Auction. Here’s a glimpse of some of the exhibits, displayed in Delhi.

How to buy in e-auction? - Visit the website: pmmementos.gov.in

- Create an account: Use your mobile number/email id and allow Aadhaar authentication

- Browse the catalogue, add items to cart and quote your bid

- After auction is over, the chosen highest bidder can make payment for the product(s), which will get delivered to their address

Those interested in viewing these artefacts live, can visit the exhibition ongoing in the city.

Catch It Live What: 8th PM Mementos e-Auction 2026 Exhibition

Where: National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), Jaipur House, near India Gate

When: September 17 to October 31

Timing: 10am to 6pm (Tuesday-Friday) & 11am to 8pm (Saturday-Sunday)

Entry: ₹20

Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow & Violet Lines)

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