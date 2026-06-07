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Dianna Russini's NFL awards ballot triggers scrutiny, prompts questions after Mike Vrabel row

NFL reporter Dianna Russini resigned from The Athletic amid scrutiny over her voting role for AP awards after her photos surfaced with coach Mike Vrabel.

Published on: Jun 07, 2026 03:16 pm IST
By HT US Desk
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NFL reporter Dianna Russini resigned from The Athletic in April 2026 following the publication of photos showing her with New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel. Ever since then, the two have been under constant scrutiny. Questions have grown about her role as an Associated Press awards voter and whether a conflict of interest exists.

NFL reporter Dianna Russini was seen with New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel at Arizona's Ambiente hotel.(X/@CollegeFBPortal)

Russini has cast one of 50 ballots for the AP's annual NFL awards since 2022. The controversy centres on whether her voting should be reviewed, given her personal association with Vrabel, who won the AP NFL Coach of the Year award during that period.

The New York Times, which owns The Athletic, is continuing its investigation into Russini's reporting. However, the Associated Press has remained silent on whether it will investigate Russini's voting ballots. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the AP had not responded to two emails asking whether it planned to review her voting patterns.

NFL podcaster Tony Farmer raised the issue directly. Speaking on his show Tony Talks Football, he said, "The Associated Press will not release Dianna Russini's Coach of the Year ballot, even though they did last year. Not only will the Associated Press not release the ballot like they did last year, they won't even give us an explanation into why they won't release the ballot like they did last year. I reached out to the Associated Press over 30 days ago now and asked them a couple questions. No response."

Vrabel addressed the situation publicly. Speaking to reporters, he said: "I've had some difficult conversations with people that I care about, with my family, the organisation, the coaches, the players. Those have been positive and productive."

As of the time of reporting, the AP had yet to address Russini's future as an awards voter. Analysts noted the organisation would likely have to comment on the matter at some point, given the wide-ranging implications of the awards.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT US Desk

The Hindustan Times’ US desk covers the latest in entertainment and digital culture. From Hollywood developments and pop culture moments to viral trends and internet conversations, the team reports with clarity and accuracy. Every story is crafted to inform, engage, and reflect what’s capturing attention across America.

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