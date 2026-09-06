Did Bronny James break up with Parker Whitfield? Girlfriend's parents' birthday posts spark fresh buzz

Bronny James could be heading into the new Lakers season without Parker Whitfield by his side, with recent social media activity fueling speculation that the longtime couple may have split.

Breakup rumors grew after Bronny James and Parker Whitfield appeared to unfollow each other on social media in August. (Getty Images via AFP)

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Speculation intensified after James and Whitfield appeared to unfollow each other on social media in August.

Neither has publicly confirmed a breakup, but the mutual unfollowing has led fans and media outlets to question whether their relationship has ended.

The rumors gained more traction following Whitfield’s 22nd birthday this week.

Parents’ birthday posts add to breakup buzz

Her parents, actor Dondré Whitfield and producer Salli Richardson-Whitfield, shared birthday tributes that some observers interpreted as subtle references to their daughter’s rumored split.

Dondré posted photos with Parker on Instagram and ended his message with, “The forever man in your life.”

The wording drew attention because it came amid speculation surrounding Parker and Bronny. However, there is no confirmation that the message was directed at the Lakers guard.

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Parker’s mother also shared a birthday message that appeared to emphasize her daughter’s worth and encouraged her not to worry about people who fail to recognize it.

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She wrote, “Don’t ever worry about the people who are incapable of seeing what a shining star you are because your world is gonna be filled with so much love and light, all the negative things will fall to the curb.”

Silence leaves relationship status unclear

There is still no definitive evidence that the posts were about Bronny or that the couple has officially ended their relationship. The timing, however, has led to further speculation online.

Adding to the contrast, James publicly celebrated Whitfield’s 21st birthday last year, calling her “my everything.” This year, he did not appear to share a public birthday message for her.

For now, neither James nor Whitfield has addressed the breakup rumors.

Given how privately they have handled their relationship, fans may have to wait for either of them to comment before knowing whether the two have actually gone their separate ways.

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James and Whitfield had been linked since at least October 2024, when they publicly acknowledged their relationship online. However, the pair reportedly met during their high school years, suggesting their relationship may have started before they made it official.