Did Sophie Cunningham call the WNBA 'inappropriate'? Here's the truth behind Fever star's resurfaced clip

Sophie Cunningham has once again found herself at the center of the WNBA conversation, with an old podcast appearance resurfacing and drawing renewed attention.

Now, the spotlight is on comments Sophie Cunningham made about the culture inside WNBA locker rooms. (Getty Images via AFP)

The Indiana Fever guard has remained in the spotlight since her comments on transgender athletes in women’s sports sparked a heated debate across the WNBA and beyond.

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This time, however, the spotlight is on comments Cunningham made about the culture inside WNBA locker rooms.

A clip from her appearance on the “Like a Farmer Podcast” has resurfaced online, with the Fever star offering an unfiltered comparison between the WNBA and NBA environments.

Cunningham described WNBA as ‘inappropriate’

During the conversation, the topic turned toward what fans may not see away from the court, particularly the conversations and interactions among players inside WNBA locker rooms.

"I think what people don't understand is like, the WNBA is so inappropriate," she said.

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{{^usCountry}} The 30-year-old then suggested that the atmosphere among WNBA players can be even more unfiltered than what takes place in NBA locker rooms. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 30-year-old then suggested that the atmosphere among WNBA players can be even more unfiltered than what takes place in NBA locker rooms. {{/usCountry}}

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She based the comparison on what she had heard from people who had experience working around both leagues.

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"What they (the NBA players) do and what they talk about and all that doesn't even come close to how, like, how I don't know, like, we're wild. We say some crazy, crazy stuff, and just like, we're just a fun time over in the W," Cunningham said.

Fever star kept details private

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Host Pat Spinosa attempted to get Cunningham to elaborate on the kind of conversations she was referring to, but she declined to reveal specifics.

Rather than provide examples, Cunningham indicated that some of the things discussed among players were not suitable to repeat publicly.

"I can't repeat a lot of things," she said.

Cunningham faced continued backlash

Cunningham’s comments last month pushed her into the middle of a heated WNBA debate after she said she wanted “biological men” excluded from women’s sports and locker rooms.

Her stance drew criticism from some fans and players, while also fueling widespread discussion online.

The controversy resurfaced in an unexpected way on Cunningham’s 30th birthday.

A Reddit user reportedly discovered that attempts to post her name in the r/WNBA community were being filtered, prompting questions about whether the Fever guard had effectively been blocked from discussion on the subreddit.

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Also read | Sophie Cunningham supporters rally outside Liberty-Fever game with 'Save Women's Sports' signs

That episode added to the backlash Cunningham has faced since her remarks, with the Fever guard receiving boos and criticism at several games.

Pro- and anti-Cunningham demonstrations have also taken place around WNBA matchups, keeping the controversy in the spotlight.