Did USC's Desman Stephens deactivate Instagram after ‘targeting’ Dante Moore? Celebration video sparks suspension calls

Saturday’s Oregon-USC matchup took a frightening turn when Ducks quarterback Dante Moore sustained a heavy hit from Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens. Moore had already begun his slide when Stephens delivered a shoulder to his head, sending the back of the quarterback’s head into the turf.

Dante Moore sustained a heavy hit from Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II. (Getty Images via AFP)

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Moore immediately displayed a fencing response, a movement that can occur following significant head trauma. He remained on the field for several minutes before being placed on a stretcher and taken to an ambulance. Stephens was penalized for targeting and ejected from the game.

Fans blast Stephens on social media

The incident continued to draw attention after Stephens left the field. Several fans criticized the USC linebacker’s actions on social media, particularly amid claims that he celebrated on the sideline following the hit.

Deep Dive What led to Desman Stephens being ejected from the game against Oregon? Desman Stephens was ejected from the game for delivering a targeting hit to Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, who was in the process of sliding when Stephens made forcible contact with his head. What was the response from fans regarding Desman Stephens' actions during the game? Many fans criticized Stephens on social media for his hit on Moore, with calls for him to be removed from the team and accusations of celebrating after the incident. Why did Desman Stephens deactivate his Instagram account following the game? Desman Stephens' Instagram account was deactivated amid the backlash he received for his targeting hit on Dante Moore, which led to significant criticism from fans and media.

One fan wrote, "He should be kicked off the team. That’s not football."

Another fan wrote, "He celebrated with his teammate btw"

A third user also criticized Stephens, writing, "USC's Desman Stephens is out for this game, but probably shouldn't play football for a while. As close to a criminal act as you'll see on a football field. "

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One X account tweeted, “Desman Stephens is a horrible human being and USC celebrating him on the sidelines is horrible.”

Another added, “Truly disturbing to watch. Might be the single worst football hit I’ve ever seen. Beyond dirty and pray that he’s gonna be ok.”

Not everyone blamed Stephens for the collision, with some social media users instead pointing to the timing of Moore’s slide and arguing that it contributed to the contact.

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One X user wrote, “QB’s need to stop sliding so late, that’s his fault.”

Another user offered a similar perspective and wrote, “I think more Qbs are hurt sliding like this trying to get every inch.”

Another user argued that the collision itself was part of the speed and physicality of football, but criticized what followed the play, tweeting, "It’s a fast game and sometimes these hits will happen but the behavior afterwards is pathetic "

Stephens' Instagram account deactivated

Stephens also appeared to face online fallout beyond the criticism surrounding the game. His Instagram account was reportedly switched to private before becoming unavailable. The account currently cannot be found, which hints he deactivated his account.

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Several fake Instagram accounts impersonating Stephens also surfaced following the incident. The accounts appeared to mock the USC linebacker, with one using the bio, "I'm the dirtiest player in college football."

The play also nearly triggered a confrontation between the two teams. Several Oregon players went after Stephens following the hit, while players from both sidelines began moving toward the developing situation.

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The tension threatened to escalate before the teams separated, adding another layer to an already controversial sequence that ended with Stephens’ ejection.