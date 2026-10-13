DJ Moore injury update: Is Bills WR playing tonight vs Rams? Latest status ahead of Monday Night Football

The Buffalo Bills are heading on the road for the first time since opening the season with an away victory over the Houston Texans, following three consecutive home games.

DJ Moore enters the matchday with a questionable designation. (Getty Images via AFP)

They now face the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football, with the availability of star wide receiver DJ Moore remaining a major concern after uncertainty surrounding his status throughout the week.

Is DJ Moore playing tonight vs Rams?

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Moore’s shoulder injury has remained a concern for several weeks, dating back to the Bills’ Week 2 game against the Detroit Lions, when he first suffered the issue.

The injury was subsequently diagnosed as an AC joint sprain before flaring up again in Week 4, forcing the wide receiver to leave the game prematurely for the second time this season.

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{{^usCountry}} Ahead of Monday night’s clash, Moore was limited to just one practice session during the week. The Bills wide receiver enters the matchday with a questionable designation. Moore injury update {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ahead of Monday night’s clash, Moore was limited to just one practice session during the week. The Bills wide receiver enters the matchday with a questionable designation. Moore injury update {{/usCountry}}

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Moore’s status for the Rams game remains unclear, though his limited participation in practice provides a reason for optimism.

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The 29-year-old also went without a full practice last week but was ultimately available against the New England Patriots.

The key difference is that Moore took part in three limited sessions ahead of that matchup, compared with just one this week.

Joe Brady offers hope

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Earlier in the week, head coach Joe Brady expressed optimism about Moore’s chances of playing, indicating that the decision would depend on how the wide receiver felt.

“DJ’s a competitor.. He’s going to do literally everything he can to be out there.. We owe it to him, if he feels he can play... then we’re gonna roll with that,” the coach said.

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Moore is keen to suit up for the Bills, but his availability will depend on how his shoulder feels before the game. With the final call likely hinging on his readiness, Buffalo will wait until closer to kickoff to determine whether the wide receiver can take the field.

Bills face wide receiver crunch

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The Bills are facing further uncertainty at wide receiver, with Joshua Palmer joining Moore on the injury report late Friday due to a shoulder issue of his own.

If Palmer is ruled out and Moore is unable to play, Buffalo will have Keon Coleman, Khalil Shakir, Greg Dortch and rookie Skyler Bell available at the position.