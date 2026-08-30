Four-time champion Novak Djokovic headlines the first night session of the US Open, kicking off his latest quest for an elusive 25th Grand Slam title against Argentina's Mariano Navone on Sunday.

Djokovic kicks off latest Grand Slam quest under US Open lights

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Djokovic will be in familiar territory under the lights on Arthur Ashe Stadium court, where balmy evening temperatures could be a boon for the 39-year-old Serbian superstar last seen struggling physically with the heat in an upset loss in Cincinnati.

Djokovic seized his 24th Grand Slam trophy at the US Open in 2023. Since then he has reached two Grand Slam finals, including the Australian Open this year, and reached the semi-finals in six more.

But a 25th crown to take him past the all-time record he shares with Australian Margaret Court has eluded him.

Third-ranked American Jessica Pegula, chasing a first Grand Slam title, is also in action, along with US great Venus Williams, who won two of her seven Grand Slam titles at the US Open.

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{{^usCountry}} Mariano Navone v Novak Djokovic {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mariano Navone v Novak Djokovic {{/usCountry}}

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First meeting

Djokovic came tantalizingly close to a 25th Grand Slam at the Australian Open before falling in the final to Carlos Alcaraz. With world number one Jannik Sinner sidelined by a knee injury and Alcaraz mounting his title defense after four months sidelined by injury Djokovic could have one more golden opportunity.

The 48th-ranked Navone, whose best Grand Slam run to date is a round of 32 appearance at Roland Garros last year, could offer a chance for Djokovic to ease into the tournament.

Djokovic's physical fitness will be under the microscope after he acknowledged the sweltering temperatures in Cincinnati, where he fell to Thiago Tirante in his first match since his Wimbledon semi-final loss to Sinner.

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Jessica Pegula v Elena-Gabriela Ruse

First meeting

Pegula is chasing her first Grand Slam title, having come closest in a battling loss to Aryna Sabalenka in the 2024 US Open final.

The Belarusian chased Pegula in the semi-finals last year, but the American arrives at her home Grand Slam after consistent season that included two titles and three other finals.

Pegula said this week that she's a "much better player" than she was in that 2024 final.

"I think I'm doing a lot of things better now ... I would love to get myself back into that position," she said.

The first step will be 63rd-ranked Ruse, whose best US Open performance was a third-round run in 2024.

Venus Williams v Sofia Kenin

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First meeting

Seven-time Grand Slam champion Williams is making her 26th main draw appearance at the US Open courtesy of a wildcard invitation.

The 46-year-old now ranked 611th in the world has lost her last 14 singles matches, but her presence still ignites crowds, especially in New York where she won lifted the trophy in 2000 and 2001.

Critics might question whether the precious wildcards should go to a player clearly on the wane, rather than an up and coming youngster, but Craig Tiley, chief executive of the US Tennis Association, said her contribution to the game and what she brings to an event made it an easy choice.

"I think she's a magnificent champion, an American tennis icon," Tiley said of Williams, who will also play doubles alongside younger sister Serena. "We see the feedback the fans give us, and they want to see Venus play."

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Kenin, who won the 2020 Australian Open and reached the French Open final that year, also received a wildcard.

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