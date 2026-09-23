The Los Angeles Dodgers activated a pair of key contributors in advance of a marquee series against the San Diego Padres, bringing back center fielder Andy Pages and right-hander Roki Sasaki from the injured list.

Dodgers bolster roster, return CF Andy Pages, RHP Roki Sasaki from IL

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In corresponding moves, right-hander Emmet Sheehan and catcher Eliezer Alfonzo were optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Pages, 25, has not played since Aug. 21, when he was hit by a pitch on the left hand from Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Bubba Chandler. An All-Star for the first time this season, Pages was batting .272 with 21 home runs and 80 RBIs in 128 games.

Sasaki, 24, last pitched Aug. 26 when he developed a blister on his right middle finger in an outing against the Atlanta Braves. He is 5-5 with a 4.60 ERA in 23 outings this season and is scheduled to make an abbreviated appearance Tuesday.

Sheehan, 26, started the season in the Los Angeles rotation, was sent down in early August amid ongoing struggles and has returned for three outings this month where he recorded 24 strikeouts over 17 innings. He is 5-8 with a 4.57 ERA in 23 appearances this season.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Sheehan and Sasaki both are projected to have a bullpen role for the Dodgers in the playoffs, according to manager Dave Roberts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sheehan and Sasaki both are projected to have a bullpen role for the Dodgers in the playoffs, according to manager Dave Roberts. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Alfonzo, 26, made his major league debut in July and is batting .179 with four RBIs in 13 career games.

While the Dodgers enter Tuesday's play with a magic number of three to clinch a bye into a National League Division Series matchup, the Padres have a magic number of two to clinch a wild-card spot and a team-record third consecutive playoff appearance.

Also on Tuesday, the Dodgers sold Ryan Ward's contract to the Chunichi Dragons in Japan, according to multiple reports. A longtime minor leaguer, the 28-year-old Ward made his major league debut this season and hit three home runs in 20 games. The former Pacific Coast League MVP was designated for assignment last week.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.