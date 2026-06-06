Donald Trump's blunt reaction to reported $8,000 NBA finals ticket prices might irk a lot of fans

The NBA Finals heat up as the San Antonio Spurs prepare to face the New York Knicks in Game 2 on Friday night after dropping Game 1.

President Donald Trump is reportedly expected to attend Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Spurs and Knicks in New York.(L - POTUS ; R - NBA / X)

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The contest will once again take place at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, before the series shifts to New York for Game 3, scheduled for Monday, June 8. There is also speculation that a high-profile attendee could be in the building.

Trump could be in attendance for Game 3

President Donald Trump is reportedly expected to attend Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Spurs and Knicks in New York.

He himself reportedly expressed his intention to attend while speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One en route to a roundtable event in Wisconsin on Friday, according to News 3.

Trump’s blunt advice to NBA fans

However, as anticipation builds over who will come out on top in a Finals matchup decades in the making, another major storyline has been the soaring prices of NBA Finals tickets.

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{{^usCountry}} So, Trump was also asked about the soaring NBA Finals ticket prices in New York, which have made the games unaffordable for many fans. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} So, Trump was also asked about the soaring NBA Finals ticket prices in New York, which have made the games unaffordable for many fans. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Well, he responded quickly with a sharp, blunt remark.”They can watch it on television. It’s sort of semi-free to watch it on television,” Trump said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Well, he responded quickly with a sharp, blunt remark.”They can watch it on television. It’s sort of semi-free to watch it on television,” Trump said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He later suggested that the steep ticket prices are likely driven by the high stakes of the Finals and the marquee status of the teams involved. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He later suggested that the steep ticket prices are likely driven by the high stakes of the Finals and the marquee status of the teams involved. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “But that’s the way life goes. Now if the game wasn’t a big, if the team wasn’t a big success, you could go very easily,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “But that’s the way life goes. Now if the game wasn’t a big, if the team wasn’t a big success, you could go very easily,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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In such a scenario, it may not be realistic for everyone to afford such high ticket prices, even if watching from home remains an option. Trump’s blunt remarks could potentially disappoint some fans and dampen enthusiasm for attending the NBA Finals in person.

Game 3 ticket prices skyrocket

Before the series began, Game 3 tickets on the secondary market were listed at around $4,500, but prices have since surged past $8,000, reported Sports Business Journal.

Ahead of Game 3, NBA Finals tickets on the secondary market surged sharply on Thursday, with the lowest prices climbing well above $7,000, while premium seats are reaching as high as nearly $76,000.

Also read: NBA Finals 2026: Will Mbappe, France World Cup Squad be at Victor Wembanyama’s showdown vs Knicks?

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Yahoo Sports reported that the cheapest Game 3 tickets at Madison Square Garden are now around $9,000, while premium seats have soared to over $100,000 as of Friday.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ojas Jaiswal ...Read More Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy. Read Less

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