Drew Lock: Wife, children, high school, college team, salary, net worth and more about Seahawks QB

Drew Lock received an early opportunity to step in for the Seattle Seahawks after starting quarterback Sam Darnold exited the NFL season opener against the New England Patriots with what was later confirmed as a hip injury.

Drew Lock received an early opportunity to step in for the Seattle Seahawks. (AP Photo)

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While there is still no clarity on how much time Darnold could miss, Lock's performance could prove important for Seattle moving forward.

With increased interest surrounding the Seahawks' backup quarterback, here's a closer look at Drew Lock's complete profile, including his personal life and career journey.

Drew Lock's wife and children

Deep Dive What were Drew Lock's college football statistics at Missouri? Drew Lock completed 883 of 1,553 passes for 12,193 yards, 99 touchdowns, and 39 interceptions during his four-year college career at Missouri, with a standout season in 2017 where he led the nation with 44 touchdown passes. How did Drew Lock meet his wife Natalie, and when did they get married? Drew Lock met his wife Natalie through the dating app Bumble in 2019, began dating in September of that year, got engaged in February 2022, and married on April 2, 2023. What is Drew Lock's current salary and net worth? Drew Lock has a base salary of $2.25 million for the 2026 NFL season as part of a two-year, $5 million contract, with an estimated net worth of around $4 million.

Drew Lock is married to Natalie Lock, and the couple shares two children. The pair reportedly met through the dating app Bumble in 2019 and began dating in September of that year.

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{{^usCountry}} After getting engaged in February 2022, Drew and Natalie tied the knot on April 2, 2023, at The Breakers in Palm Beach, Florida. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After getting engaged in February 2022, Drew and Natalie tied the knot on April 2, 2023, at The Breakers in Palm Beach, Florida. {{/usCountry}}

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They welcomed their first child, a son, on January 15, 2024. Their family grew again with the birth of their daughter, Landry Isabela Lock, on December 4, 2025.

Drew Lock's high school and college stats

Drew Lock attended Lee's Summit High School in Missouri. where he was a multi-sport athlete who played both football and basketball.

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The now 29-year-old quarterback put together an impressive senior season in 2014-15, completing 206 of 312 passes for 2,717 yards and 28 touchdowns, while throwing just five interceptions. He also played shooting guard for the school's basketball team.

He went on to play college football for the Missouri Tigers from 2015 to 2018. During his four-year career, he appeared in 50 games and made 46 starts, completing 883 of 1,553 passes for 12,193 yards, 99 touchdowns and 39 interceptions.

His breakout season came in 2017, when he led the nation with 44 touchdown passes, setting a Missouri school record and earning First-Team All-SEC honors. As a senior in 2018, Lock completed 275 of 437 passes for 3,498 yards, 28 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Drew Lock's net worth and salary

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Drew Lock has a base salary of $2.25 million during the 2026 NFL season as part of his two-year, $5 million contract with the team.

Lock's contract includes a $1 million signing bonus and $2.25 million in guaranteed money, while incentives could push its total value to as much as $7 million.

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Since entering the NFL as a second-round pick in the 2019 draft, he has reportedly earned more than $18.7 million in career cash. Meanwhile, Lock's estimated net worth is believed to be around $4 million, built through his NFL contracts, signing bonuses and endorsement earnings.

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