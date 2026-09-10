Why is Sam Darnold not playing tonight vs Patriots? Did he get hurt? Seahawks QB return status

The Seattle Seahawks were hit with an unexpected injury scare just minutes into their season opener against the New England Patriots. Sam Darnold, who started the game for Seattle, was forced to leave Wednesday night's contest after suffering an injury. (AP Photo)

Why is Sam Darnold not playing? Quarterback Sam Darnold, who started the game for Seattle, was forced to leave Wednesday night's contest after suffering an injury on a sack during the team's opening drive.

Only five plays into the Seahawks' 2026-27 NFL season opener, he suffered an injury scare.

The 29-year-old was struck from behind by New England Patriots defensive end Dre'Mont Jones, who drove the Seahawks quarterback into the ground on the play.

After being brought to the ground, the 29-year-old appeared to limp off the field and was taken to the blue medical tent for further evaluation.