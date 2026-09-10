NFL halftime show: Who is performing at Seahawks vs Patriots opener? Why are Soundgarden and others chosen?
The Seahawks-Patriots game kicks off at 8:20 pm ET, with halftime expected around 9:45 to 10 pm ET depending on the first half's length.
The Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots will open the 2026 NFL season on Wednesday, September 9, in a Super Bowl LX rematch at Lumen Field. While the defending champions begin their title defense on the field, Seattle has also lined up a special musical performance for halftime.
Who are the performers for NFL halftime?
Soundgarden will take the stage at halftime, joined by Taylor Momsen of The Pretty Reckless and Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready. McCready will have an especially busy night, as he is also scheduled to perform the national anthem before kickoff.
The Seattle native's involvement makes him one of the central figures in the entertainment lineup for the NFL season opener.
When will the halftime show begin?
Deep Dive
Soundgarden will perform once the first half of Seahawks vs. Patriots concludes. Since the length of an NFL first half can vary, there is no exact time set for the halftime show.
The game kicks off at 8:20 pm ET on NBC and Peacock, with viewers on the East Coast likely to see the halftime performance begin between 9:45 and 10 pm ET.
Seahawks bring Seattle rock to opening night
The Seahawks selected one of Seattle's most recognizable rock bands to give the 2026 NFL kickoff a distinctly local feel. The halftime show will also mark a relatively rare live appearance for Soundgarden, which has reunited for only a limited number of performances following the death of frontman Chris Cornell in 2017.
The group's surviving core members — Kim Thayil, Ben Shepherd and Matt Cameron — will be joined by Momsen on vocals, while McCready will also take part in the performance.
Also read | Why are Zach Charbonnet and Ty Okada not playing tonight? Seahawks depth chart, injury update vs Patriots in NFL opener
The entertainment lineup reflects the Seahawks' deep ties to Seattle's rich music history.
Soundgarden rose to prominence through the city's legendary grunge movement, while McCready helped found Pearl Jam, another iconic Seattle band. Together, their involvement gives the NFL season opener a distinctly hometown flavor instead of a more traditional mainstream pop showcase.
Momsen and McCready reunite with Soundgarden
Momsen and McCready are no strangers to performing alongside Soundgarden. Both previously joined the band during its Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction in 2025.
Also read | Brock Bowers injury update: When will Raiders TE return? Insider names Michael Mayer as probable replacement vs Dolphins
Their reunion at Lumen Field adds another Seattle connection to an already highly anticipated opening night, turning the break between the first and second halves into a major rock showcase.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More