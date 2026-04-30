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Fact Check: Steph Curry never backed Klay Thompson amid Megan Thee Stallion cheating saga

Amid Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson's breakup, a viral clip misquotes Stephen Curry as supporting Thompson.

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 04:44 am IST
By HT Global Sports Desk
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Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson’s breakup has caused controversy. In the middle of the chaos, a viral Instagram clip has claimed that Stephen Curry praised Thompson after Megan accused him of cheating.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after scoring a basket during the second half of game seven of the first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Fan accounts posted Curry’s Instagram Live with the caption: “Stephen Curry went live and APPLAUDED Klay Thompson after Megan Thee Stallion exposed him for cheating and broke up with him.”

It falsely quotes Curry as saying, “Y’all thought my boy Klay was a simp, but he far from that - he a dog” and “City boys up 1.”

The clip dates back months before Megan’s April 25 Instagram Stories post. Similar fakes used Curry’s 2024 farewell to Klay when he left the Golden State Warriors for the Dallas Mavericks.

After a fact-check, it has been concluded that Stephen Curry has made no such statements. Many users were able to identify the fake video, while others remained convinced that Curry backed Thompson after Megan accused him of cheating.

Debunkers countered: “Fake AF, old clip twisted for drama,” on Reddit’s r/NBATalk. “Curry wouldn’t drag Megan — fact-check it,” urged more users on X. Early mockers said: “Simp Klay exposed, thanks Steph,” before corrections spread.

“Viral lies hit NBA fast this season,” one Instagram post warned. Golden State Warriors fans reminisced about the “Splash Bros” era amid the breakup buzz, posting old highlights. Some blamed Klay’s playoff slump: “Cheating rumors explain Mavericks struggles,” users wrote on X.

 
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Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Home / Sports / US Sports / Fact Check: Steph Curry never backed Klay Thompson amid Megan Thee Stallion cheating saga
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