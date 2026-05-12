Fernando Mendoza secretly a Trump supporter? POTUS drops big claim

Indiana's national championship celebrations continued today as the Hoosiers made their official White House appearance alongside President Donald Trump but the most important player of that title run was nowhere to be seen. Heisman Trophy winner and No 1 NFL Draft pick Fernando Mendoza skipped the event, and Trump had something to say about it.

Trump makes surprising claim

Trump said Fernando Mendoza is “a big fan” despite the Raiders rookie skipping Indiana’s White House visit.(Bloomberg)

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President Trump addressed his absence during the event.

“The season was also historic because starting quarterback Fernando Mendoza. Now, the reason he is not here, he was was so nice he called because he …," Trump said in the event.

"…is a big fan of ours. You wouldn't believe it because he didn't show up. I am not happy but that's okay,” he added.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

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