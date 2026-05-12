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Fernando Mendoza secretly a Trump supporter? POTUS drops big claim
President Donald Trump made a surprising claim about absent Indiana star Fernando Mendoza during the Hoosiers’ White House championship celebration.
Published on: May 12, 2026 02:34 am IST
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Indiana's national championship celebrations continued today as the Hoosiers made their official White House appearance alongside President Donald Trump but the most important player of that title run was nowhere to be seen. Heisman Trophy winner and No 1 NFL Draft pick Fernando Mendoza skipped the event, and Trump had something to say about it.
Trump makes surprising claim
President Trump addressed his absence during the event.
“The season was also historic because starting quarterback Fernando Mendoza. Now, the reason he is not here, he was was so nice he called because he …," Trump said in the event.
"…is a big fan of ours. You wouldn't believe it because he didn't show up. I am not happy but that's okay,” he added.
(This is developing copy)
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
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