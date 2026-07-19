FIFA World Cup final: What time will the closing ceremony start? Watch Post Malone, Jennifer Hudson, IShowSpeed today

FIFA World Cup Chief Operating Officer Heimo Schirgi said the closing ceremony will match the energy of the opening ceremonies held earlier in the tournament. "Echoing the spirit of the opening ceremonies, which welcomed the world to the greatest stage in Canada, Mexico and the United States, the closing ceremony will bring the FIFA World Cup 2026 full circle through music, culture and football, before we kick off the highly anticipated match that will crown the champions of this groundbreaking tournament," he said in a press release.

As 2026 FIFA World Cup is coming to an end today, July 19, with Argentina and Spain playing the final match. The closing ceremony will begin at 1:30pm ET, ahead of the big match at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, known to FIFA as the New York New Jersey Stadium.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 final will feature a star-studded closing ceremony and the tournament's first-ever halftime show before Argentina face Spain.

Who is performing at the closing ceremony The closing ceremony will open with a special performance of the US national anthem by Jennifer Hudson.

Post Malone will headline the ceremony. Other performers include Laura Pausini, Nicole Scherzinger, Robbie Williams and IShowSpeed. Actor Tom Cruise is also set to make a special appearance during the event.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino spoke about the big lineup of stars for the ceremony. “We are thrilled to have so many stars taking to the pitch, from both the football and entertainment worlds,” he said in a press release. “The closing ceremony will set the tone for a historic FIFA World Cup final, uniting the passion of 48 teams, 16 host cities and millions of fans on one unforgettable stage.”

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A halftime show After the closing ceremony, the final match will also feature something never seen before in the tournament's history, a halftime show. This will be the first time in 96 years of the FIFA World Cup that a final has included a halftime show.

The halftime show will be curated by Coldplay's Chris Martin and will support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund. It will feature Justin Bieber, Madonna, Shakira and BTS as co-headliners, along with Burna Boy, Gustavo Dudamel, PS22 Chorus and Coldplay.