Munetaka Murakami hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the seventh inning and the visiting Chicago White Sox completed a three-game series sweep with a 7-5 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Sunday afternoon.

First-place White Sox finish off road sweep of rival Tigers

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Murakami clubbed his 28th homer of the season off Tyler Holton as the White Sox rallied from a 4-1 deficit. Drew Romo also hit a two-run homer and Miguel Vargas supplied a solo shot. Colson Montgomery added two hits and an RBI.

Starting pitcher Sean Burke gave up four runs and five hits in 4 1/3 innings. Hagen Smith tossed 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief to collect the victory. Sean Newcomb did not allow a hit in 2 1/3 innings of relief for his fourth save.

Deep Dive What key moments led to the Chicago White Sox's victory over the Detroit Tigers? The White Sox's victory was highlighted by Munetaka Murakami's two-run homer in the seventh inning, Drew Romo's two-run homer, and Miguel Vargas's solo shot, contributing to a comeback from a 4-1 deficit. Why was the White Sox's sweep of the Tigers significant? This sweep was significant as it marked the White Sox's first three-game series sweep in Detroit since 2022, helping them maintain their lead in the American League Central. How did the Chicago White Sox pitchers perform during the game against the Tigers? Starting pitcher Sean Burke allowed four runs in 4 1/3 innings, but Hagen Smith earned the victory with 1 2/3 scoreless innings, and Sean Newcomb secured the save without allowing a hit in 2 1/3 innings.

Chicago swept a three-game series in Detroit for the first time since 2022.

Colt Keith had two hits, including a solo home run, and scored twice but the Tigers fell 5 1/2 games behind the first-place White Sox in the American League Central.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Brett Callahan, called up from Triple-A Toledo earlier in the day, had a two- run triple in his major league debut. Dillon Dingler added an RBI double. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Brett Callahan, called up from Triple-A Toledo earlier in the day, had a two- run triple in his major league debut. Dillon Dingler added an RBI double. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Tigers starter Drew Anderson gave up three runs and four hits in five innings.

Detroit scored three runs in the second inning, highlighted by Callahan's triple. Max Clark knocked in Callahan with a single.

Sam Antonacci's RBI groundout brought in the first White Sox run in the third, but Keith homered to left on the first pitch in the bottom of the frame.

Following a walk to Tristan Peters in the fifth, Romo hit a hanging slider from Anderson over the right field wall.

Pinch hitter Randal Grichuk led off the sixth with a double and scored on Montgomery's single to tie the contest at 4-apiece.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Antonacci drew a leadoff walk against Holton in the seventh before Murakami whacked a sinker over the left-center-field wall.

Chicago secured an insurance run in the ninth when Vargas powered a Jacob Waguespack fastball over the left field wall. Vargas, who also homered twice in the White Sox's series-opening victory on Friday, equaled Murakami with his 28th homer of the season.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.