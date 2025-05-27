Flag Football star feels ‘kicked to the side’ with NFL players being backed for 2028 Olympics

NFL stars could be a part of Team USA's Los Angeles Olympics roster in 2028 after all 32 league owners voted on the matter. While tackle football veterans like Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill are eyeing to represent the American team, flag football legend Darrell ‘Housh’ Doucette has lobbied for equal opportunity and approval for those who made the sport what it is today. NFL players have been allowed to participate in the 2028 LA Olympics (REUTERS)

Having led the US national team to four global championships, Doucette has emerged as one of the biggest names and supporters of flag football in recent years. "The flag guys deserve their opportunity. That's all we want," said Doucette to The Washington Post while rallying for equal representation for traditional flag football players when compiling the 10-man roster. "We felt like we worked hard to get the sport to where it's at, and then when the NFL guys spoke about it, it was like we were getting kicked to the side. I felt like I was the guy who could speak out for my peers, for my brothers that's been working hard to get to this level, for us not to be forgotten,” he added.

Highlighting the differences between the two sports, Doucette remarked that the field size, system of downs, and penalties were poles apart for flag football as compared to regular tackle football. Comparing the two would be like pitting tennis against table tennis, according to him.

On the other hand, Doucette is also ready to support the inclusion of NFL players in the roster if they're able to prove their abilities over traditional flag footballers, but also asks for a fair opportunity for both sides in the race to do so. "This is a sport that we've played for a long time, and we feel like we are the best at it, and we don't need other guys," he said. “But we all have one goal in mind, and that's to represent our country. We're definitely open to all competition. If those guys come in and ball out and they're better than us, hats off to them. Go win that gold medal for our country.”

According to the Commissioner of the NFL, Roger Goodell, the selection process for who will represent Team USA at the international level during the 2028 Olympics will be taken by USA Football and not the NFL.

By Stuti Gupta