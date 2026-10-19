Ex-NFL star Shawne Merriman ordered to pay $4mn in model Kimberly Fattorini's wrongful death

A former National Football League (NFL) star, Shawne Merriman, has been mandated to provide financial compensation in a wrongful death legal action concerning a Playboy corporation employee whose death resulted from a drug overdose, as reported by TMZ.

A Los Angeles judge entered a $4 million judgment against former NFL linebacker Shawne Merriman and three others over Kimberly Fattorini’s 2017 overdose death. (justiceforkimfattorini)

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Based on judicial documentation reviewed by TMZ, a Los Angeles court judge issued a $4 million judgment against the ex-Chargers linebacker and three additional defendants regarding the 2017 death of Kimberly Fattorini.

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The decision follows a jury's determination last year that Merriman and his co-defendants were responsible, resulting in a substantial financial award to Kimberly's parents, DeAnn and Ferdinand Fattorini, in the form of millions in damages.

Kimberly Fattorini's parents filed lawsuit against Merriman

Kimberly's parents initiated legal action against Merriman in 2019, alleging that he administered drugs to their daughter and potentially sexually assaulted her before she tragically passed away from an overdose following an evening out.

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{{^usCountry}} The suit claimed that Kimberly sent a message to a nightclub promoter stating that Merriman's associate had added GHB—widely recognized as a date rape drug—to her beverage. The coroner determined her death to be accidental, identifying alcohol, cocaine, and GHB present in her toxicology results. Shawne Merriman claims his innocence {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The suit claimed that Kimberly sent a message to a nightclub promoter stating that Merriman's associate had added GHB—widely recognized as a date rape drug—to her beverage. The coroner determined her death to be accidental, identifying alcohol, cocaine, and GHB present in her toxicology results. Shawne Merriman claims his innocence {{/usCountry}}

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Merriman has consistently maintained his innocence, with his spokesperson informing TMZ that the claims lacked merit and that law enforcement conducted an investigation that yielded no evidence of culpability on his behalf.

The recently filed judgment assigns financial responsibility for the $4 million award to Merriman, J.P. Castro, Monica Maass, and Elias Wehbe.

The court rendered a decision favoring the nightclub defendants, which include The Highlight Room, Tao Group, and The Warwick, thereby exempting them from liability to Kimberly's family.

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The judgment was formally recorded on October 5, after nine years following Kimberly's death.

Who was Kimberly Fattorini?

Fattorini was raised in La Mirada, California, completed her secondary education with distinction at La Mirada High School, and obtained a degree in business administration and economics from Whittier College, where she received the Outstanding Student designation in 2009, as per an ELLE magazine investigation.

Her professional experience includes a position as a casting associate at Playboy Plus, part-time modeling assignments for Maxim and FHM Thailand, and the development of a social media presence exceeding 150,000 followers.